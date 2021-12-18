Since it opened in 2005, the Johnson City Downtown Day Center has provided a space for those experiencing homelessness to receive essential services like health care, counseling, laundry services and showers.
Sixteen years later, it remains the central mission of the center today — even as the need for those services has increased during the pandemic — with a goal of helping people get back on their feet and transition from homelessness.
“We’re a place for them to come during the day when the weather is good or bad, but especially when the temperatures are cold or its rainy outside or it’s really, really hot — they can come here when the overnight shelters are closed,” said Interim Director Amanda Moorhouse. “We also provide clothing for them through our clothing closet, which is supplied through things that are donated from people in the community.”
Moorhouse said it’s important to provide those in the community who are on the streets a safe place where they can use a restroom or get a warm shower, get clean clothes or wash their own clothes. Perhaps more importantly, however, is their ability to provide health care for them, many of whom don’t have any kind of health insurance.
And while they’ve been an established part of the community for years, Moorhouse said it can be a challenge for them to get the word out to people about the services they offer, as they mostly rely on word-of-mouth.
“The other agencies are really good about supporting one another and supporting us, and so I think they do tell newcomers and let them know that they do have the option of the day center, but it’s definitely difficult getting the word out there that we’re here for the community,” Moorhouse said.
Moorhouse called it a privilege “to be able to be in the community and do the things that we do” — things that more people are in need of due to the pandemic. In particular, Moorhouse said the expiration of the nationwide eviction moratorium, which the Supreme Court struck down in August, has led to more people needing their services.
“We’re seeing the repercussions from that,” Moorhouse said, adding that there has been an overall increase in demand in recent months.
The Johnson City Downtown Day Center is at 202 W. Fairview Ave. in Johnson City, and is open for primary care from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Behavioral health medication management is available Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and behavioral health counseling is available Monday through Friday at the same hours.
Those who are street homeless can do laundry at the facility Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Fridays from 7-11 a.m. People are allowed two loads of laundry per week, and soap is provided. Showers are open Monday though Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and hygiene products, towels and wash cloths are provided. Those who are street or shelter homeless are allowed to visit the clothes closet twice a month.
“We’re here to help,” Moorhouse said, “and we want everyone to feel welcome, and that we’re here to help you.”
