After months of waiting, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's inspection of the John Sevier Center is set to take place next month.
On June 14, HUD will be conducting its much-anticipated Real Estate Assessment Center inspection of the century-old building, an inspection the Johnson City Development Authority has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars preparing for.
The authority has spent around $450,000 in repairs to the building in the months leading up to the inspection, and is looking to receive an additional $400,000 in funding from Johnson City to modernize the building's antiquated elevator system.
In a memorandum provided to authority board members during a meeting Friday morning, Executive Director Patricia Oldham said if the authority did not have the repairs completed, underway or under contracts by the inspection date, they'd risk a 10-point deduction in their inspection score. The Sevier Center's 11-story elevator is currently out of service, and both it and the 10-story elevator are in need of repair and modernization.
"The property's a hundred years old and it's got its aches and pains," JCDA Chairman Hank Carr said after the meeting. "There are certain things about that building that will never get a high score — facade and some other things. What you have to do is run a clean (building) and operate a functional building and that's what we're striving to achieve.
"I think our score needs to be a 70 — that's our target, we'd really like to accomplish a 70," Carr continued. "You asked about confidence; I have total confidence, but I have no control. We've done everything we can."
This will be the first HUD inspection the Sevier Center has received since the JCDA purchased the building in 2019. It was last inspected in 2017 and 2015, and received failing scores both times.
The inspection will judge the safety, decency and sanitation of the building, and is an important milestone as the city prepares to move its residents to new housing.
In March, the city entered into a development agreement with a Knoxville company, LHP Capital, to build 145 units of replacement housing for residents of the Sevier Center, which officials anticipate will open at 2162 S. Roan St. in 2025.
Johnson City will loan the company $5.9 million to plug a funding gap in the $31 million project. The rest of the funding will come from tax credit equity and a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development loan.
Oldham said there are several capital projects the authority has had to undertake at the Sevier Center in recent months, in addition to pending ones such as the elevator repairs, roof fixes and the installation of camera equipment. The JCDA has asked for money from the city to cover those projects, including $400,000 to modernize the elevators.