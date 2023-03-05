The Johnson City Development Authority is continuing plans to develop the Downtown Centre and the John Sevier Center while also focusing on bringing more businesses to Main Street.
The Downtown Centre currently houses Northeast State Community College, but its lease is set to expire in December and the JCDA is looking to expand public use of the connected parking garage.
JCDA Executive Director Patricia Oldham said the city has been working on parking since 1959, when it attempted to use parking meters to study parking habits. The Downtown Centre parking garage is open to the public for free on evenings from Friday to Sunday, but Oldham says it is rarely used as many people are not aware it’s an option.
To capitalize on the Downtown Centre space, the JCDA is looking to have NESCC pay something closer to market rate to rent the property, as well as taking a majority of the parking spaces back. Northeast pays $1,000 per month to rent the garage, and is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the space.
The JCDA is still waiting to receive the college’s utilization study for the parking garage, with Board Chairman Hank Carr saying last month they “have every intention of making sure that students have a place to come and get educated.” However, he noted the redevelopment of the John Sevier Center takes precedence.
The John Sevier Center is utilized as Section 8 housing, but the JCDA is hoping the building — the tallest in Johnson City — will become home to more shops, restaurants and residential space in the future. According to Oldham, the expectation is that in roughly 2½ to 3 years the Sevier Center residents will be relocated to a new apartment complex on South Roan Street. Construction of the new complex is set to begin this year.
“Ideal use would be that we have a safe, easily accessible parking space for anyone who wants to come downtown,” Oldham said Friday. “And in doing that we understand that we have to share this with Northeast State.”
More parking downtown will also be needed as the JCDA works to bring more businesses to Main Street. Oldham said they are focusing on preparing more first floor spaces for businesses.
“It’s one thing to attract businesses, but you also need to make sure you have a place that is ready for them,” Oldham said. “Some businesses want to move right on in, other people want to buy and improve something based upon how they need it. For example, one of the things I had to report in the Main Street report recently was vacancy left. They want to know what the first floor looks like, and so one of the pieces we want to try and do is look at first floor and how we can possibly make sure that things are filled.”
Emphasis on first floor businesses is a priority of the JCDA in order to increase the walkability of downtown Johnson City, according to Oldham. She wants people to be able to come downtown and feel safe while walking around.
“People attract people,” she said. “The more you have people downtown walking from store to store, place to place and have those lights on, have the windows filled with something and there are people in there, that makes everybody feel safer. It also attracts more businesses.”
The JCDA is not only looking to attract businesses downtown, but they also offer several resources to make it easier for people to start or grow their business.
For more information on the JCDA’s development projects or to find business resources, visit https://www.jcdatn.org/.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.