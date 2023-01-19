The Johnson City Commission approved a concept plan amendment in October for the John Sevier Center replacement, which will now be comprised of one large building rather than two smaller ones in an attempt to preserve wetlands around the site.
A request to have a parcel of property across from Liberty Bell Middle School rezoned to allow for the construction of a drive-thru coffee shop was denied by the Johnson City Commission on Thursday due to traffic and safety concerns.
The parcel is located near the corner of North Roan Street and Woodbriar Drive and abuts a residential area, which caused some residents to raise concerns about traffic, property values, school safety and other issues during a neighborhood meeting in November. A handful of residents attended Thursday's meeting to speak against the rezoning, reiterating concerns about traffic impacts.
"That's a terrible location for a specifically drive-thru business that is going to necessitate traffic in order to be successful," said Brad Batt, who lives in the area near the rezoning. "While I applaud small business owners, this is just a bad location sandwiched in between two subdivisions where kids cross the road before and after school, and I'd appreciate it if the city kept that in mind and vote no."
Andrea Cobble, the property owner requesting the rezoning, pleaded her case to the commission as well, saying that her proposal is in line with the zoning requirements. Cobble said if the zoning is denied, she'll move forward with another development in-line with the zoning code allowances.
"I believe the coffee drive-thru I'm proposing is the best use of this property, and will be more desirable than my other option," Cobble said.
Commissioners approved the rezoning on first reading earlier this month, but the three commissioners who voted in favor of it signaled that they were doing so to give staff more time to evaluate the request and get input from other parties such as the school system. Staff recommended denying the rezoning after school and public works officials expressed concerns.
Commissioner Joe Wise said he felt the business was not something that was in-line with the spirit of the neighborhood business zoning being requested.
"It just doesn't make sense because it's not a neighborhood business," Wise said. "It's a drive-thru coffee shop on a five-lane arterial road through town."
Mayor Todd Fowler said he'd love to see this type of business in the area "right before you get to Liberty Bell, not right across the street from it."
"I am probably the biggest proponent of small business in Johnson City and getting businesses to come here, but I just don't think this is the right spot," Fowler said.
Johnson City clears way for Sevier Center replacement
The commission also approved the issuance of tax-exempt bonds from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency to fund the acquisition and construction of replacement housing for the residents of the John Sevier Center.
Johnson City will bear no responsibility for the repayment of the bonds and is simply granting approval in accordance with federal tax law. It will have no impact on the city's ability to issue debt or other bonds in the future either. It's essentially the city's way of showing that they are aware of the project and do not have any issues with it.
"There is absolutely no debt or liability on the city whatsoever," said Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette. "This is just us approving the issuance from the THDA for the project."
The 145-unit complex will be built at 2162 S. Roan St., and is expected to be completed in 2025. Johnson City rezoned the property to allow for the development last year.
LHP Capital, a real estate developer based in Knoxville, will build the new apartment complex using a $5.9 million loan from the city. The rest of the funding for the $31 million project will come from tax credit equity and a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development loan. LHP Capital currently manages the Sevier Center and has done so since 2021.
The Johnson City Development Authority’s board authorized its chairman in September to sign an agreement transferring the Section 8 housing credits and budget authority from the JCDA and the Sevier Center to Roan Hill, L.P., its partner LHP Johnson City, LLC, and the new housing development at 2162 S. Roan St. — named the Tapestry at Roan Hill.
Once signed, the document will head to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for review, a process that could take about a year.
Construction of the new units will not begin until HUD approves the transfer. In the meantime, LHP Capital and its related entities will submit other necessary documents with relevant agencies to complete the transfer, which is expected to be completed later this year.
Other business
• Alabama Street, which is near the entrance to the Tweetsie Trail, will be renamed Van Brocklin Way in honor of former Mayor and City Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin, who died in 2018. Commissioner Aaron Murphy joked that Van Brocklin was a big Tennessee Volunteers fan, and so renaming Alabama Street was especially fitting.
In addition to Alabama Street, Chamber Drive will also be renamed to Tannery Drive. The commission also voted to name the entrance road for the new athletic complex at Winged Deer Park Champions Lane.
• Johnson City will receive $52,131.96 in funding from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to cover the cost of repairing damages caused by a storm that moved through the state in April 2020.
• A rezoning request to build a car wash at 604 Leisure Lane was approved on second reading. It will need to be approved once more by the commission during its next meeting in February.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.