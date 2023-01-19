Sevier Center Replacement Site Plan

The Johnson City Commission approved a concept plan amendment in October for the John Sevier Center replacement, which will now be comprised of one large building rather than two smaller ones in an attempt to preserve wetlands around the site.

 JOHNSON CITY PRESS FILE PHOTO

A request to have a parcel of property across from Liberty Bell Middle School rezoned to allow for the construction of a drive-thru coffee shop was denied by the Johnson City Commission on Thursday due to traffic and safety concerns. 

The parcel is located near the corner of North Roan Street and Woodbriar Drive and abuts a residential area, which caused some residents to raise concerns about traffic, property values, school safety and other issues during a neighborhood meeting in November. A handful of residents attended Thursday's meeting to speak against the rezoning, reiterating concerns about traffic impacts. 

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


 

Tags

Recommended for you

Try the Johnson City Press app today.