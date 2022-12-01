Ahead of a possible final vote and public hearing on the Keebler Annexation in two weeks, the Johnson City Commission met in a work session Thursday to discuss the proposed 494-unit development that’s poised to be the largest Gray has seen in decades — if it’s approved.
Commissioners met for about two hours to discuss the annexation request, as well as the proposed addition of a new zoning designation that would be assigned the 135-acre Keebler Annexation if approved. Commissioners, who approved the annexation request on first reading last month, could vote on a final resolution that would pave the way for the development at its next meeting on Dec. 15.
The commission could also decide to table a vote on the final resolution to a future meeting, though a public hearing on the matter will occur on Dec. 15.
In the work session Thursday afternoon, city staff briefed commissioners on and answered questions about several key concerns, primarily surrounding sewer availability, transit, traffic impacts and school capacity — concerns that had been raised by commissioners and the public.
“We want homes,” Commissioner Todd Fowler said during the work session. “We need homes. We’re not against the developer, we’re just wanting to — this is going to be setting the tone for all the other developments in the Gray, and there’s going to be a bunch coming.”
Developer Daniel Karst told the city’s Regional Planning Commission last month that it could be seven years before the development is fully completed, but said they’d probably begin working on the site sometime next year if the commission green-lights the annexation. Regardless of how fast the homes could be built, it will have to be done in phases as the city’s sewer system can only accomodate another 200 homes in the area before a new lift station is needed.
“The way that the agreement works, they are unable to build all the homes at once,” said City Planner Peyton Voirin. “They cannot come in and start building every single home. They’re going to have to phase its development in order to accomodate the sewer improvements that need to be made.”
Another concern raised under the proposed plan of services is school availability, with the city projecting this development would bring in about 164 more students into its school system. Those students would attend Woodland Elementary School, Liberty Bell Middle School and Science Hill High School. Additionally, the city anticipates needing to purchase another school bus and hire another bus driver to accommodate the students.
If the commission decides to annex the property, the city would have five years to provide necessary services to the development. That would give the city five years from the time of approval to build a new lift station, purchase another school bus, hire a driver for the bus and likely hire additional police officers.
Among the chief concerns raised by nearby residents during previous meetings, however, was traffic.
And while a traffic study will likely be completed, it cannot begin until the developer submits a preliminary plat, a map of how the neighborhood’s land is divided. That said, city staff are already anticipating a number of road improvements in the area already, namely signalized intersections, widening of Suncrest Drive and the addition of deceleration lanes.
It’s estimated that peak hours could see an additional 306 vehicles coming in and out in the morning, and 408 vehicles coming and going during peak evening hours.
Open space, or a lack thereof, has also been a concern throughout the process, and was the reason one member of the Regional Planning Commission voted no on the annexation proposal last month. The city is hoping to address those concerns by establishing a new open space ordinance.
Though the ordinance has yet to be voted on by any city board and could still change, it would require developments to designate at least 15% of the property to be accessible open space. It may not pass in time to apply to the Keebler Annexation, but that development has about 24% open space, though most lies along a creek that runs through the property.
The Regional Planning Commission will vote on the ordinance on Dec. 13. The earliest the ordinance could garner final approval from the City Commission is February.
“If I’m out there as a resident looking at this prospective development, I feel like our proposed ordinance offers more protections than what the county can offer them, and that’s before we get into what (zoning) we apply,” Mayor Joe Wise said.
On the topic of zoning, commissioners approved on second reading the proposed zoning assignment for the Keebler Annexation, even though the new “Rural Neighborhood” zoning ordinance has not yet been approved on three readings (it was also approved on second reading Thursday). The commission could still strike down both the zoning ordinance and the zoning assignment, as well as the annexation request, if it chooses to do so at its Dec. 15 meeting.
Voirin explained to commissioners during the regular commission meeting later Thursday night that the rural neighborhood zoning is similar to that of the county’s R3 zoning, but at least with the rural neighborhood zoning the development would have to meet city standards rather than more lenient county standards.
“Again, this is a question as part of a bigger conversation,” Wise said during the commission meeting. “A bigger conversation is really, ultimately, a question of annexation, which is the question that will be asked in two weeks. And all we’re really saying is, in the event that it’s annexed, this is the zoning that would be applied to it.”
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.