City Commission Work Session

Rebecca Alexander looks over a map of Johnson City's urban growth boundary at Friday's work session. 

In a work session to discuss local issues with state legislators on Friday, Johnson City commissioners questioned a bill filed in the General Assembly that would remove urban growth boundaries, which limit where a city can expand.

State Reps. Tim Hicks (R-Gray) and Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough) and state Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) met with commissioners for two hours Friday, touching on a variety of topics including urban growth boundaries — a proposal that was met with questions and some confusion from city officials. 

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


 

Tags

Recommended for you