In a work session to discuss local issues with state legislators on Friday, Johnson City commissioners questioned a bill filed in the General Assembly that would remove urban growth boundaries, which limit where a city can expand.
State Reps. Tim Hicks (R-Gray) and Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough) and state Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) met with commissioners for two hours Friday, touching on a variety of topics including urban growth boundaries — a proposal that was met with questions and some confusion from city officials.
The bill is HB0028/SB0075 and is being sponsored by Rep. William Lamberth in the house. Reps. Hicks and Alexander are both co-sponsors of the bill.
"If you do away with the urban growth boundaries, then there needs to be some other mechanism for telling us whether we can annex or tell us there's no more annexations forever and always because that's what we look to," said Commissioner Joe Wise.
Hicks said he wasn't sure what the bill would mean for annexations, but said his understanding of the reasoning behind the bill was that following natural disasters in the state, property owners within a city's urban growth boundary had to rebuild following city codes, rather than county ones.
"That's where this originated, and that's why that this bill was created. I was told that by the sponsor," Hicks said. "I feel in our area, the urban growth boundaries, it's definitely time to be addressed and looked at because a lot of folks feel like when the annexation law passed something should've been done with the urban growth boundaries as well."
Hicks was referencing a state law passed in 2014 that only allows cities to annex property by the property owners' requests or by referendum.
Public Chapter 1101, which established urban growth boundaries, was passed in 1998 and aimed to better regulate the growth of cities.
Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette explained that cities across the state were fighting against each other to annex property, encroaching on the city limits of other municipalities. Trivette said if there were no boundaries, developers could seek annexation into cities where it may not make sense, or where it encroaches on another.
"If there were no boundaries, they could go to Kingsport and say, 'How about you annex me instead of coming to Johnson City?'" Trivette said. "And then that would be where that territorial fight would start coming in."
City Manager Cathy Ball said Johnson City has no control over building standards for developments that aren't in the city limits but are in the urban growth boundary. Ball said what the bill seemed to target sounded more like territorial zoning, which other cities in the state use to prepare areas for annexation.
"The urban growth boundary is not that," Ball said. "It is not an area where the city has any control."
Commissioner Jenny Brock said the city has spent millions of dollars expanding infrastructure into rural areas, and said taking away urban growth boundaries could spell the end of cities investing in rural infrastructure.
Hicks said he agrees, and said he would potentially be in favor of a possible amendment to the bill that would remove areas from a city's urban growth boundary if a municipality couldn't provide services there within five years.
"That would be something to think about, and some amendment like that could come along," Hicks said.
Ball said their concern is this bill wouldn't accomplish what it aims to, and said "it's really a respect of how we've established relationships within surrounding jurisdictions, and it doesn't have anything to do with the state at all."
"I think our goal would be (to) just understand it better before it moves forward because I wouldn't want it to... not even (accomplish) what's being discussed, but then it has these unintended consequences that we're not aware of," said Ball.
Partisan election bill also discussed
Towards the end of Friday's meeting, Ball asked legislators to carefully consider the impact that partisan elections would have on municipalities.
Currently, there is a bill in the General Assembly that would require state and local elections to be partisan. Ball said she feels that such a bill would "erode the professionalism around running a city" and "degrades our system."
"Because then it's tied to some other agenda other than just serving people locally," Ball said. "I get it. I understand the reasons it's happening, but I would tell you all from the standpoint of running local government, fixing sidewalks, fixing potholes, doing the day-to-day things, this feels all wrong."
Ball said partisan elections pull the credibility of policy decisions into question, telling Hicks, Alexander and Crowe that the city is run "based on what's best for the people and never based on a federal agenda."
"I would really make a strong plea to you all to try and push that back and say, because I know you're in a tough role, 'Is that really our highest priority right now?' Ball said.
Crowe said there's not as much momentum for making local elections partisan like there was for making school board's partisan, and said Ball made a good point that the city doesn't deal with partisan issues like state legislatures or Congress.
Brock added that the "spirit of the city charter is non-partisan," and said if the state wants to go in this direction it should be the people who decide on it.
"I think the citizens should be the ones who decide it," Brock said. "If we're going to change the spirit of the charter, they should vote on it. If that's what they want to do, that's fine."