The Johnson City Commission approved funding for two new mural projects on Thursday — one on Legion Street and another on University Parkway.

In total, the murals will cost $58,000.

“I feel like the community has been really supportive, and I hope that they’re pleased with these projects,” Cole Hendrix, chair of Johnson City Public Art’s mural committee, said.

Leigh Ann Agee, a local artist from Blountville, was commissioned to paint the mural on Legion Street, which will be painted on a wall in front of the pool. Her mural will feature a “playful, whimsical interpretation of the fun activities that take place in the surrounding area,” with dogs taking part in various outdoor activities while cats watch from afar. Mosaic artist Melissa Wiley, another local, will be doing accents with mosaic tile on the mural.

They are expected to begin work in July.

Florida artist Ernesto Maranje will paint the other mural on two walls at fire station No. 4 (800 W. Main St.), which is just outside Kiwanis Park at the intersection of University Parkway and West Market Street. It will feature nature and wildlife scenes that express “themes of resilience, transformation and growth through nature-related imagery.”

Maranje expects to begin the three-to-four week project in August.

The Johnson City Public Art Committee announced the two projects back in March, and projected a total budget of $61,500 for both of them — $31,500 for the one on Legion Street and $29,500 for the one on the fire station. Both ended up coming in about $1,500 under budget, with the fire station mural to cost $28,000 and the Legion Street mural $30,000.

They’re the latest projects in what has been a busy year for the JCPA.

Last summer the city hired Massachusetts artist Felipe Ortiz to paint a series of murals under the Interstate 26 overpass on North Roan Street. That project cost $58,500, and was recently completed after work began in May.

In April, the city hired Florida artist Steven Teller to paint artwork across four walls at 116, 118 and 120 W. Main St. that will overlook the parking lot near the Pavilion at Founders Park. That project was priced out at $37,500, $9,000 of which came from Blue Plum Gives Back. Teller will begin work on Monday.

“Every route you take to get anywhere in town, you’re going to see something beautiful,” Hendrix said.

Other Business:

City commissioners approved the city’s budget on third and final reading Thursday. There were no amendments or additions made.

The commission also approved a request to proceed with a 58-acre annexation request along Boones Station Road also known as the Sugg Property. The request to proceed is the first step in the annexation process, and authorizes further investigation of the request and the property’s plan of services.

If the property is annexed into city limits, the current plan — which can change — is to construct 219 single-family homes on the land. The request is to zone the property as an R-2C low-density residential district. City commissioners will hold a workshop to discuss the annexation process ahead of their July 7 meeting.