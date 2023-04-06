Johnson City Commissioners voted to approve a zoning request associated with the proposed Keebler annexation during their meeting on Thursday.
Commissioners voted to assign the roughly 115-acre territory south of Ford Creek the R-2B low density residential zoning district and the roughly 20-acre territory located north of Ford Creek the RP-3 planned residential zoning district. The entire 135-acre territory is located off of Suncrest Drive.
The zoning assignment is contingent upon the land being annexed into the city. The annexation must go through one more vote before it is official.
“The annexation is the actual physical expansion of the city limits,” said City Planner Payton Voirin. “It’s taking land in. The zoning assignment is land use, zoning and what goes on it. And they are two separate things throughout the process.”
The zoning assignment was approved by the commission unanimously.
A second reading on the zoning assignment will take place during the commission’s next meeting on April 20. The final reading on both the annexation request and the zoning assignment will take place on May 4.
Also during the meeting, the commission approved on third and final vote the annexation and zoning district for a 1.75-acre tract of land where the Holy Taco Boones Creek restaurant is currently located at 4903 N. Roan St.
The land will be zoned in the B-4 Planned Arterial Business zoning district.
Both the annexation and the zoning designation were unanimously approved by the commission.
Commissioners also voted to approve a facilities agreement and several street closures for the 2023 Pepsico Fireworks show at Freedom Hall Civic Center.
“We always do have a wonderful time at the fireworks,” said Mark Stone, general manager of Freedom Hall. “We have a current list right now of about 22 food truck vendors, so we’re looking forward to a good time.”