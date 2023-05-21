Johnson City Commission

Johnson City Mayor Todd Fowler, left, and Commissioner Jenny Brock listen to the proceedings at the meeting.

 KAYLA HACKNEY/Six Rivers Media

The Johnson City Commission took steps this week to allow alcohol to be sold at Winged Deer Park during the Meet the Mountains Festival in August.

An ordinance approved by commissioners on first reading would suspend Title 8, Chapter 1, Section 102 of the city’s municipal code, which makes it unlawful to drink alcohol in public places such as parks, for the event.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

 

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you