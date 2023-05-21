The Johnson City Commission took steps this week to allow alcohol to be sold at Winged Deer Park during the Meet the Mountains Festival in August.
An ordinance approved by commissioners on first reading would suspend Title 8, Chapter 1, Section 102 of the city’s municipal code, which makes it unlawful to drink alcohol in public places such as parks, for the event.
“There has been a facility-use agreement that has been entered with Parks and Rec to relocate Meet the Mountains over to Winged Deer Park,” Johnson City Attorney Sunny Sandos said. “Traditionally, there is alcohol that has been served at that event. And the way that the zoning is set up for Winged Deer right now, that would not be a possibility without the temporary suspension of some portions of Title 8.”
Meet the Mountains has been held at Founders Park in years prior, however due to ongoing utility construction in and near the park, it had to be moved this year.
Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Brenda Whitson said this year’s move to Winged Deer Park has been a good one.
“When we first learned we were going to have to move Meet the Mountains to Winged Deer Park, we thought ‘Oh boy, this is going to be a little bit of a challenge,’ ” she said. “This is our second year doing this event and we’re 90 days out. But it’s turned out that it’s going to be a great location for Meet the Mountains.”
The commission also voted on third reading to amend Title 8, Chapter 1 to allow the sale of alcohol at Freedom Hall Civic Center.
“This ordinance is a revision to Title 8 which permits an outdoor permitted area at Freedom Hall for beer consumption,” Sandos said. “The area to be permitted complies with all other requirements of Title 8 with regard to distance requirements as well as time requirements.”
Sandos confirmed the area would be secured with a physical perimeter and alcohol would not be sold during school hours.
The commission also voted to adopt its fiscal year 2024 strategic plan. Commissioners developed the plan in January and will use it to help determine how to allocate funding and resources to accomplish the goals laid out in the document.
“This was basically looking at the commission’s work plan and vision for the next year, and you revised your vision to say ‘Johnson City is a highly desirable community where people and businesses thrive,’ ” City Manager Cathy Ball said.
Some new initiatives spelled out in the plan include the development of a citywide strategy to reduce drugs and crime, the development of a strategy to address homelessness by collaborating with public and private entities, placing focus on revitalizing and invigorating south Johnson City and creating an affordable housing strategic plan with financing.
Some initiatives that are included in the plan and are already underway include continuing to plan the West Walnut Street Corridor, renovating the commission chambers, planning for the future use of the Ashe Street Courthouse, successfully rebuilding senior leadership, developing a plan to ensure the reuse of the John Sevier Center, completing the comprehensive plan and the growth management plan and conducting a parking study.
“We really started this strategic plan in 2019, and when you go back and look at the original, how many things have been accomplished because we had a roadmap and we had a blueprint on what we are going to do,” Commissioner Jenny Brock said. “And that really drives the funding mechanism to make things happen so I think this is a great direction.”