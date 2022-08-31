Johnson City Commissioners are set to vote on adopting a new city flag this week.
That’s right — Johnson City has its own flag, the current version of which has been in use since 1964. The current flag features a yellow border around a blue-green field that has a yellow horizontal stripe reading “Johnson City Tennessee” and a seal-type logo in the center surrounded by a yellow circle.
The city hopes the new design will “identify, unify and inspire” people, as the current flag is relatively unknown to people and rarely used. The city’s marketing and communications department, according to the agenda presentation, said the current flag falls short on two key design principles by being overly complex and incorporating lettering.
“Moreover, the design aesthetic is unpopular and poorly regarded by many,” the agenda item notes. “As such, the City’s Communications and Marketing Team recommends retiring the existing flag design and adopting a new, more appropriate, relevant, and meaningful design.”
The proposed flag features a blue field with three white stars, converging green lines coming from the bottom to the center of the flag and a yellow triangle between the green lines. It was designed to incorporate meaning from the city’s past, present and future.
“The converging green lines represent the rails of the original railroad track Henry Johnson leveraged as an opportunity for building a business and what would ultimately become Johnson City,” a description of the new flag reads. “Green symbolizes prosperity, stability, growth, and environmental stewardship. The rails border a yellow triangle that symbolizes the city’s pathway into the future. Yellow symbolizes optimism and originality — fitting for the eternal hope and tenacity of our community’s entrepreneurial spirit.”
The three stars are meant to represent the Tri-Cities, with Johnson City represented by the center star. The stars are also a nod to the Tennessee state flag, which was designed by Johnson City native Col. Lee Roy Reeves.
“The blue symbolizes trustworthiness and security, while white symbolizes unity. The three stars placed above the green and yellow elements serve to reinforce the flag’s connection to the City seal,” the description reads. “The rails and pathway combined resemble a mountain, which is a crucial component of the City’s logo and seal. The triangular shape and green and yellow also pay tribute to the City’s original flag design.”
