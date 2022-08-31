Johnson City Commissioners are set to vote on adopting a new city flag this week.

That’s right — Johnson City has its own flag, the current version of which has been in use since 1964. The current flag features a yellow border around a blue-green field that has a yellow horizontal stripe reading “Johnson City Tennessee” and a seal-type logo in the center surrounded by a yellow circle.

Proposed Johnson City Flag

The proposed Johnson City flag.

