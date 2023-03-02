The Johnson City Commission once again delayed a final vote on the 135-acre Keebler Annexation during their meeting on Thursday.
Before commissioners can vote to annex the 135-acre property along Suncrest Drive in Gray, the property must be adequately zoned. Plans to develop new zoning designations, one of which would have been applied to the development project, were recently eliminated by the planning commission. The new proposed zoning must pass by vote in the planning commission three times.
In the city’s proposed plan of service for the development, the city expects to spend roughly $6.5 million to expand water and sewer infrastructure over a 5-year period and almost $18 million in operational expenses for fire, police and schools over a 10-year period.
The plan states that the development is projected to generate around 1,067 new residents and 147 students from across all grade levels. Those new residents are predicted to generate around 250 calls for service from the fire department and 1,200 calls for service from the police department. The plan includes the purchase of a new school bus as well as hiring a bus driver and additional police officers, though the plan does also include concern from the police department, fire department and school system about filling already existing personnel vacancies and potential capacities at the schools expected to serve the development.
Also in the plan of service, the city estimates receiving roughly $35 million from utility fees and taxes, which would net the city a predicted $16.8 million profit.
Commissioners will once again consider a final vote on the Keebler Annexation during their May 4 meeting.