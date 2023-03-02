Johnson City Commission

Johnson City Mayor Todd Fowler and Commissioner Jenny Brock during Thursday's commission meeting.

 By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com

The Johnson City Commission once again delayed a final vote on the 135-acre Keebler Annexation during their meeting on Thursday.

Before commissioners can vote to annex the 135-acre property along Suncrest Drive in Gray, the property must be adequately zoned. Plans to develop new zoning designations, one of which would have been applied to the development project, were recently eliminated by the planning commission. The new proposed zoning must pass by vote in the planning commission three times.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

 

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you