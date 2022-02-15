Johnson City commissioners could soon authorize an initial bond resolution to fund upcoming capital projects.
The city initially posted then removed a $63.5 million bond issuance from the commission’s draft agenda for the regular meeting this Thursday.
Among other expenditures, the resolution stated, funds could help finance improvements to the city’s water and sewer systems, the stormwater management system, public infrastructure, parks facilities, municipal administrative facilities or schools.
Commissioners plan to hold a work session this Thursday before their regularly called meeting to discuss the potential bond issuance. A city spokesperson said no members of city staff would be available for an interview about the item until after that meeting.
It’s unclear if a bond issuance will ultimately appear on the agenda this Thursday or at another meeting in the near future.
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said the city will bond the money for identified projects, and most of the funds will be reserved for spending already approved by the City Commission, such as the West Walnut Street rehabilitation.
He said the borrowing environment is as competitive as it will likely be in the foreseeable future.
“Issuing debt now or in early March is going to cost taxpayers significantly less money than it will if we don’t do it until June or September or December,” Wise said. “... It’s going to be significantly more advantageous to have those funds already borrowed now when (interest) rates are lower than they will be.”
According to the city’s fiscal year 2022 budget, the city plans to issue $35 million in new general obligation debt, which will fund two multi-year projects: $22 million for a portion of the West Walnut Street improvement project that will come out of the general fund and $13 million for the construction of additional diamond fields at Winged Deer Park.
The city has not yet borrowed that money, and a city spokesperson said it would be included in the potential bond resolution commissioners will discuss on Thursday.
Johnson City recently began a roughly $33 million project on the West Walnut Street corridor, which will involve overhauling the streetscape and underground utilities.
The city is also getting ready to build new turf softball fields and natural grass soccer fields at Winged Deer Park. The expansion project has an estimated cost of about $15.5 million.
City officials have said they expect construction to start in March and take an estimated 12 to 15 months.
As of the end of fiscal year 2021, the city had about $188.4 million in total outstanding debt, according to its annual financial report. Johnson City is subject to debt limitations in its charter, and excluding sales tax revenue debt, total bonded indebtedness cannot exceed 10% of the assessed taxable value of property in the city.
During their work session on Thursday commissioners will also review federal funds the city has received through the American Rescue Plan Act, which total about $13.4 million. City leaders have said they want to use those funds for “transformational” projects.
City commissioners meet on the first and third Thursday each month at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers at City Hall, 601 E. Main St.