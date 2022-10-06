The Johnson City Commission approved a concept plan amendment Thursday night for the John Sevier Center replacement, which will now be comprised of one large building rather than two smaller ones in an attempt to preserve wetlands around the site.
It was an almost comical affair at Thursday’s Johnson City Commission meeting as Mayor Joe Wise repeated the same two questions for nearly half an hour.
“Have you read the rules and regulations concerning the sale of alcohol inside the city of Johnson City? And do you agree to abide by them?” he asked.
Every time he asked, the person answering had the same response.
“I have, and I do,” they said.
Because of a change in ownership, which transferred to GPM Southeast LLC, every Roadrunner Market in Johnson City’s limits — of which there are 20 — had to renew its beer permit. And the city could not approve the changes all in one go, but rather had to approve each one separately. That meant the City Commission, which typically only approves a handful of beer permits each meeting, had to go through and approve the 20 applications from the Roadrunner Markets in addition to two others.
The fact it happened at Thursday’s meeting was especially ironic, as the city was poised to approve the establishment of a formal Beer Board to handle such requests going forward. While it wouldn’t have spared the commissioners and city staff from enduring the long process of approving each application, it would have spared those in attendance Thursday for other reasons from having to sit through the almost 30-minute affair.
The irony wasn’t lost on the commissioners, or Mayor Wise, who joked about the process frequently throughout the night.
The City Commission began exploring the creation of a formal Beer Board back in September, when they discussed the issue during a work session and formalized its creation on Thursday. Now, the Beer Board, comprised of the city’s five commissioners, will be able to meet and consider beer license applications before the commission’s regular meeting.
It won’t change much for applicants, or for the commissioners, but it will give applicants a little more flexibility by allowing applications submitted on the day of a meeting to still be heard without needing to formally amend an agenda or delay hearing the application until the next scheduled meeting.
Other Business
The City Commission approved a concept plan amendment for the John Sevier Center replacement, which will now be comprised of one large building rather than two smaller ones in an attempt to preserve wetlands around the site.
The change does not affect the density or use of the site, which will have the same number of units.
“The design had to shift slightly because, after speaking with the environmental specialists, we found out how we had to reconfigure the site plan in order to entirely avoid the wetlands without having to get an arduous permit,” LHP Vice President Tallal Shakarchi, a representative for the company developing the site, told commissioners.
