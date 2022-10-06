Sevier Center Replacement Site Plan

The Johnson City Commission approved a concept plan amendment Thursday night for the John Sevier Center replacement, which will now be comprised of one large building rather than two smaller ones in an attempt to preserve wetlands around the site.

It was an almost comical affair at Thursday’s Johnson City Commission meeting as Mayor Joe Wise repeated the same two questions for nearly half an hour.

“Have you read the rules and regulations concerning the sale of alcohol inside the city of Johnson City? And do you agree to abide by them?” he asked.

