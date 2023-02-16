The Johnson City Commission on Thursday deferred action on a controversial rezoning request near Cherokee and Brook Hollow roads after multiple nearby residents spoke out against the request.
The property is 2.43 acres at the corner of Cherokee and Brook Hollow roads, with the applicant seeking rezoning to construct 16 townhomes. Residents in the area, however, came out in force to speak against the rezoning, citing traffic and safety concerns.
"We just fear this amount of lots into this one small area, especially feeding into Brook Hollow, is just going to be a nightmare," said resident Melissa Butler. "We also worry that — there's a lot of us in the neighborhood, and it's like one property owner supersedes what everyone else wants."
Butler was among the many people who spoke out against the rezoning, most citing similar concerns about increased traffic and safety in an area residents say many motorists speed through in a dangerous manner, often using Brook Hollow as a cut-through between Cherokee and Loan Oak Road.
In the end, the residents' voices won — at least temporarily.
Commissioners did not vote to deny the rezoning, but instead send it back for further evaluation, which would likely necessitate the developer to revise their site plan and move the entrance to the development off of Brook Hollow Road. Commissioner Joe Wise noted that this property is part of a much larger undeveloped plot of land, owned by various people, and said he'd like to see any potential development take into account what could be done on the rest of the property.
"As it stands now, this appears to be taking one property owner's request to maximize what they can do on their one lot, on their one parcel, and I don't think it takes into account the balance of the undeveloped acreage," said Wise.
Commissioners voted unanimously to send the plan back to be reviewed by city staff and the planning commission, with Commissioner Jenny Brock abstaining.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.