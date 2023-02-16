Johnson City Commissions

Developer David Meyers looks on as residents speak against his rezoning request at Thursday's Johnson City Commission meeting.

The Johnson City Commission on Thursday deferred action on a controversial rezoning request near Cherokee and Brook Hollow roads after multiple nearby residents spoke out against the request. 

The property is 2.43 acres at the corner of Cherokee and Brook Hollow roads, with the applicant seeking rezoning to construct 16 townhomes. Residents in the area, however, came out in force to speak against the rezoning, citing traffic and safety concerns. 

