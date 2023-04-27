Johnson City Commission Work Session

Johnson City City Manager Cathy Ball gave a presentation to the Johnson City Commission about how a 25-cent tax increase could generate funding for infrastructure, emergency services and a new school.

 By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Commissioners discussed a potential tax increase during a budget work session on Thursday.

Commissioners discussed how a 25-cent tax increase could help fund a new Town Acres Elementary School, infrastructure improvements and provide more funding for EMS and 911 services.

