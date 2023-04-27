Johnson City Commissioners discussed a potential tax increase during a budget work session on Thursday.
Commissioners discussed how a 25-cent tax increase could help fund a new Town Acres Elementary School, infrastructure improvements and provide more funding for EMS and 911 services.
“This is a proposal for consideration,” Johnson City City Manager Cathy Ball said. “The commission would need to consider it and we would need to provide additional information to them. I think we were just beginning the conversation.”
The current tax rate for the part of the city located in Washington County is $1.73 and the rate for the areas of the city in Sullivan and Carter counties is $1.55. If a 25-cent increase is passed, those rates would rise to $1.98 and $1.80 respectively.
The bulk of the discussed increase would go toward paying the debt service for a new Town Acres Elementary School. The new school is projected to cost $40 million. A 15-cent tax increase would generate $3.2 million which would pay the debt service and allow for construction on the school.
The current Town Acres school is currently over capacity, and without the tax increase, the school would not be able to begin construction until 2035.
“We really are in a critical place in the need to build a new Town Acres,” said Johnson City Board of Education Chair Kathy Hall. “Not only does the building need to be replaced for a variety of reasons, but as the city grows, and that’s a good thing, we are at capacity at our elementary schools, and so we’re going to need to address that now and down the road.”
Approximately 7 cents of the potential raise would generate nearly $1.5 million for infrastructure improvements.
“In looking at the last tax increase that was done in 2015, effective in 2016, there was money put in for infrastructure, and when you evaluate the buying power of that money to complete infrastructure in 2016, we saw of course the value of that has gone down,” Ball said. “So we’ve really gone back in terms of not being able to build or resurface roads, do the things we need to do to keep up with the community needs in terms of infrastructure.”
The remaining 3 cents of the potential raise would generate around $650,000 for 911 and EMS to assist with rising costs and making salaries more competitive to retain and attract employees.
“We want to partner with them and then demonstrate their need to be able to pay their employees more, and deal with their increase in costs as a result of inflation,” Ball said. “And so we’re coming forward essentially and saying we need to identify that as a need for the city.”
Commissioners will continue discussing the proposed increase as budget discussions continue.
“We’ll deliberate, we’ll talk it over, we’ll look at it and the impact it has on our citizens which includes us,” Commissioner Jenny Brock said. “It impacts us as well, and then we just have to make that decision on what direction we go.”