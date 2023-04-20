The Johnson City Commission approved two zoning designations for the proposed Keebler Annexation on second reading during Thursday’s meeting.
Commissioners voted to assign the roughly 115-acre territory south of Ford Creek the R-2B low density residential zoning district and the roughly 20-acre territory located north of Ford Creek the RP-3 planned residential zoning district. The entire 135-acre territory is located off of Suncrest Drive.
Thursday’s zoning approvals move the commissioners one step closer to a final vote on the zoning designation — as well as a final vote on the annex itself — on May 4. The zoning assignments are contingent upon the land being annexed into the city.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners approved a second reading of a new ordinance that would require a minimum of 15% open space for all single-family home development projects.
City Planner Payton Voirin said the ordinance would affect new developments of at least 25 units or on developments of more than 10 acres where new roads are required.
“We essentially wanted a means to preserve land within our residential developments both for conservation purposes as well as recreational purposes,” Voirin said.
Voirin said 50% of the required open space would need to be dedicated to active uses, such as a park or walking trail.
The open space ordinance must go through one more reading and be approved before it goes into effect.
The next Johnson City Commission meeting will be May 4 at 6 p.m.