Johnson City Commission

Johnson City Mayor Todd Fowler and Commissioner Jenny Brock.

 By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com

The Johnson City Commission approved two zoning designations for the proposed Keebler Annexation on second reading during Thursday’s meeting.

Commissioners voted to assign the roughly 115-acre territory south of Ford Creek the R-2B low density residential zoning district and the roughly 20-acre territory located north of Ford Creek the RP-3 planned residential zoning district. The entire 135-acre territory is located off of Suncrest Drive.

