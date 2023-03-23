Johnson City Commission

Johnson City Mayor Todd Fowler and Commissioner Jenny Brock.

 By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Commissioners voted to assign a B-4 zoning to a 1.75-acre tract of land on North Roan Street on a second reading during Thursday’s meeting.

The land, located at 4903 N. Roan St., is currently the site of Holy Taco and Cantina at Boones Creek. The B-4 Planned arterial business zoning, if approved by the commission a third time, will be assigned to the land if the annexation also passes.

