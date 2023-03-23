Johnson City Commissioners voted to assign a B-4 zoning to a 1.75-acre tract of land on North Roan Street on a second reading during Thursday’s meeting.
The land, located at 4903 N. Roan St., is currently the site of Holy Taco and Cantina at Boones Creek. The B-4 Planned arterial business zoning, if approved by the commission a third time, will be assigned to the land if the annexation also passes.
The voluntary annexation would allow the restaurant, which is currently located in Washington County, to receive Johnson City services such as trash collection, water and sewer services. The annexation passed its first reading on March 2. A public hearing on the annexation is scheduled for the commission’s April 6 meeting.
Also during the meeting, commissioners voted to place a fast charging electric vehicle charging station in the Cherry Street parking lot.
The installation of the charger and cost of maintenance would be covered for five years by BrightRidge with funding received through a grant from the state of Tennessee and the Tennessee Valley Authority. There will be no cost to the city for the maintenance of the charger during that five-year term.
“The benefit to the city is while they’re charging their car they’ll be able to walk around town and shop or eat at our restaurants,” Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said.
The installation of the new charging station was approved by the commission unanimously.