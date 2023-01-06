Johnson City Hall
Johnson City Press

The Johnson City Commission on Thursday approved the purchase of body cameras for its police officers.

Johnson City will pay $1.97 million over the next five years for body cameras and related equipment such as chargers, cameras in police cruisers and Tasers from Axon Enterprise Inc. Johnson City Police Maj. Brian Rice said the body cameras are something they’ve “never had but we’ve long wanted.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


 

Tags

Recommended for you