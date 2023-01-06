The Johnson City Commission on Thursday approved the purchase of body cameras for its police officers.
Johnson City will pay $1.97 million over the next five years for body cameras and related equipment such as chargers, cameras in police cruisers and Tasers from Axon Enterprise Inc. Johnson City Police Maj. Brian Rice said the body cameras are something they’ve “never had but we’ve long wanted.”
“I think we all realize the value of body-worn cameras in today’s society,” Rice said.
Rice said the contract with Axon will cover all maintenance for the devices, and explained the Taser system will “integrate seamlessly with our Taser system.” For example, if an officer unholsters their Taser it will automatically activate every body camera and in-car camera within a certain radius.
“It provides a level of transparency that we’ve long talked about with our public, but it also gives confidence to our police officers,” Rice told commissioners. “And that’s the thing we want to impress upon you. We have complete confidence that our officers do the right thing at the right time for the right reasons — very seldom do we find something counter to that — so this is like a shot in the arm of confidence for our officers to support them.”
Having Johnson City police officers use body cameras was a key ask of demonstrators in the city who sought police reform in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in 2020.
City Manager Cathy Ball, who was hired in December 2020, said Thursday that the decision to purchase the cameras wasn’t one spurred by a single event. Ball said having the cameras is a best practice for police departments.
“We want to make sure that we’re transparent and that the community is able to feel like we’re being held accountable and that our actions are able to be demonstrated,” Ball said.
Commission OKs reentry into TCRS
The Johnson City Commission on Thursday elected to reenter the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System, a move it hopes will make the city more competitive in recruiting new employees.
Johnson City left the TCRS system in 2010 due to rising costs, though some 300-plus city employees hired before July 1, 2010, have remained in a legacy TCRS program. Around 500 more city employees are in the city’s current “defined contribution program,” and will have the choice of remaining in their current plan or joining the TCRS Hybrid plan — a mix of pension plus a 401(k). Employees will contribute 5% to the pension plan and 2% to the 401(k), while the city’s contribution is 4% for the pension and 5% for the 401(k).
Under the hybrid plan, the city’s contribution is limited to 9%, as opposed to 20.35% under the legacy plan.
Johnson City schoolteachers hired on or after July 1, 2014, are already enrolled in the hybrid plan, but around 220 non-certificated school personnel hired on or after July 1, 2010, are not.
City commissioners heard a presentation from TCRS representatives in a work session in December, spurred by issues recruiting workers from adjacent communities that are TCRS members.
After about 40 minutes of discussion on Thursday, the commission voted 4-1 to reenter TCRS, with Commissioner Joe Wise abstaining.
Proposed rezoning for coffee shop draws concern
Commissioners heard a rezoning request for a drive-thru coffee shop across from Indian Trail Middle School on Thursday, narrowly voting to move the request to a second reading after expressing concern over traffic impacts — particularly during busy early morning and afternoon hours when students are arriving or being dismissed.
The parcel is located near the corner of North Roan Street and Woodbriar Drive and abuts a residential area, which caused some residents to raise concerns about traffic, property values, school safety and other issues during a neighborhood meeting in November.
“I’m really sensitive about this being in an area that’s going to be really, really congested, and it is within a school zone which really makes it even more challenging,” said Commissioner Jenny Brock.
In the end, commissioners elected to move the proposal forward to a second reading but directed staff to ask the school system for their input and evaluate the request further. That includes speaking with the police department, further evaluating the ability for cars to enter and leave the area safely and address concerns related to future growth in the area and the potential for a traffic light.
Mayor Todd Fowler and Commissioner Brock voted no on the rezoning, which will have a public hearing at its next reading on Jan. 19. Commissioners Wise, Aaron Murphy and John Hunter voted to advance it to second reading, but did so mostly to further evaluate the request and gather public input at the public hearing.