Johnson City commissioners voted unanimously to approve the Keebler Annexation on Thursday, placing 135 acres off of Suncrest Drive officially within city limits.
The property will be the site of a large D.R. Horton home development project. The proposed plan would include 362 single family homes and 126 townhomes. The plan of service for the development predicts it could generate 1,067 new residents.
Several Gray residents addressed the commission with concerns about how a development that size would impact their community.
“It’s not possible to overemphasize how this large a development and others you’ve recently approved will change our community,” Gray resident Eric Barnes said. “I hope that you understand and respect where we come from in that matter.”
Many of the residents cited already existing issues with traffic and water infrastructure in the area.
“I’m imploring you — listen to the citizens of Gray,” said Gray resident Samuel Plucker. “You all are developing out where we live and you are making our lives miserable. Traffic is becoming a major concern. Suncrest Drive is becoming more and more dangerous every day.”
Barak Saltzman, the city manager for D.R. Horton’s Knoxville and Northeast Tennessee markets, said the company had many local employees and was focused on sustainable development for the area.
“We are all focused that the growth that we support here in Northeast Tennessee is part of a sustained ability to develop and grow over time,” Saltzman said. “We want to be a good partner. We want to make sure we take care of safety concerns as well.”
State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, also spoke during the meeting. Hicks said he would work to help address the residents' biggest concern and secure traffic lights for the area.
“I feel like this project has came a long way since the last time I was here and that’s good,” Hicks said. “I feel like people have worked together. I feel like the developer has went over and beyond trying to work with folks that’s especially close to the area.”
Commissioners acknowledged the concerns of the residents who spoke.
“A lot of the development that has already happened out there has obviously contributed to this,” Commissioner Joe Wise said. “I hope that this development begins to contribute to the solution. Not just for its impact. But for the impact of all these other developments who haven’t done anything to help this situation.”
Commissioners also took a final vote on zoning assignments for the property during the meeting. They voted to assign the roughly 115-acre territory south of Ford Creek the R-2B low density residential zoning district and the roughly 20-acre territory located north of Ford Creek the RP-3 planned residential zoning district.