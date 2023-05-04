Johnson City Commission 2022

Mayor Todd Fowler (bottom right) and Vice-Mayor Aaron Murphy (bottom left) pose for a photo with fellow city commissioners Joe Wise (top left), Jenny Brock (center) and John Hunter (top right). 

Johnson City commissioners voted unanimously to approve the Keebler Annexation on Thursday, placing 135 acres off of Suncrest Drive officially within city limits.

The property will be the site of a large D.R. Horton home development project. The proposed plan would include 362 single family homes and 126 townhomes. The plan of service for the development predicts it could generate 1,067 new residents.

