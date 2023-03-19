Cathy Ball, who is originally from Unicoi County, said it’s an honor to come back to work in Northeast Tennessee after spending years in the Carolinas. Ball became the city manager for Johnson City in December 2021.
Johnson City City Manager Cathy Ball said every city she has worked in holds a special place in her heart, but Northeast Tennessee is home.
Ball was raised on a farm in the Temple Hill area of Unicoi County. As many did in Unicoi County, her father worked for the railroad and her family grew tobacco as well as raised livestock while she was growing up. She played basketball and kickball with her cousins and neighbors and said she remembered working hard as a kid, but having a lot of fun, too.
“I have fond memories of waking up in the middle of the night to chase cows that had gotten out of the fence and trying to herd them back in,” Ball said. “I was very good at herding cows.”
Ball attended Temple Hill Elementary School and later graduated from Unicoi County High School, where she said several teachers encouraged her to turn her interest in math into a career in civil engineering.
“I remember when my eighth grade teacher told me that I may want to consider engineering, I thought of a train conductor or something,” Ball said.
Following college at Tennessee Tech, Ball found work at an engineering consulting firm in Johnson City before accepting a job with the city of Greenville, South Carolina. Ball later worked for the city of Asheville, North Carolina, for 24 years before starting work as the city manager of Johnson City in December 2021.
Ball said she had heard people express concern about Johnson City becoming more like Ashevillle, and despite her love of Asheville and tenure there, she said her job is to help Johnson City retain its own values throughout its growth and become the city its citizens want it to be.
“As a community leader, as a city manager, you take what the community wants to be, and you help to build that community,” Ball said. “So, professionally, I know good practices. I know good engineering practices, I know how to treat people, but the whole thing of being a city manager is that our profession says that we allow the community to be who it is.
“There are just core values here that, regardless of what happens with growth, we want to maintain.
“My goal is to talk to folks, always understand what we want to retain. And be able to build the community based on those qualities, those standards, those values.”
Ball said a part of the reason she sought the job as Johnson City city manager was fueled by a desire to return home.
“For me, there is no greater impact than being able to make a difference in the place that I grew up in,” Ball said. “I consider it an honor to be able to come back and be in a place that was so special to me when I was young.”