Christmas is a time of celebration, giving and spending valuable time with loved ones. And the Johnson City Press Christmas Box is returning this year to help families in worrying less and focusing on what matters most — each other.

The Johnson City Press Christmas Box has been helping local families ease the financial burden of celebrating Christmas together for the last 42 years. Through a partnership with the Salvation Army, the Christmas Box provides families in need with all the ingredients they need to cook a traditional Christmas dinner.

