Christmas is a time of celebration, giving and spending valuable time with loved ones. And the Johnson City Press Christmas Box is returning this year to help families in worrying less and focusing on what matters most — each other.
The Johnson City Press Christmas Box has been helping local families ease the financial burden of celebrating Christmas together for the last 42 years. Through a partnership with the Salvation Army, the Christmas Box provides families in need with all the ingredients they need to cook a traditional Christmas dinner.
Families who register through the Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel program, which allows community members to purchase gifts for children in need, will receive a Christmas Box to help them make a holiday meal. Senior citizen households who do not receive gifts from the Angel Tree program can also receive a Christmas Box.
Last year, the Johnson City Press Christmas Box provided food for around 1,200 families in Johnson City and the surrounding region.
“Helping each other out, especially those at-risk or in need, is what makes a community special — looking out for one another,” said Allen Rau, CEO of Six Rivers Media. “We believe in that spirit. Christmas Box helps families connect and spend time together at this special time of year.”
The Johnson City Press Christmas Box is funded through donations from the public. For decades, Johnson City Press readers have supported the Christmas Box program and helped ease holiday season stress and bring Christmas joy to their neighbors in need.
“This has been a tough year for a lot of people when it comes to making ends meet. Gas prices have been high and inflation has taken a big bite out of everyone’s budget. This could make Christmas a challenging time for lots of people in our region,” said Johnson City Press Editor Stephanie McClellan. “But we know we can count on the incredible generosity of members of this community to donate to the Christmas Box to help out their neighbors in need this season.”