Redbud trees, like those shown above, will be one of the types of trees to be given away at Metro-Kiwanis Park in an event for Arbor Day.

Citizens are invited to a tree giveaway on Saturday, April 1, at Metro-Kiwanis Park.

The event will begin at 9 a.m., when 2,700 tree seedlings will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Varieties offered will include Tonto (red) crape myrtle, redbud, white dogwood, bald cypress, rusty blackhaw viburnum, paw paw and river birch. A limited number of seedlings will be offered to each person attending.

