Citizens are invited to a tree giveaway on Saturday, April 1, at Metro-Kiwanis Park.
The event will begin at 9 a.m., when 2,700 tree seedlings will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Varieties offered will include Tonto (red) crape myrtle, redbud, white dogwood, bald cypress, rusty blackhaw viburnum, paw paw and river birch. A limited number of seedlings will be offered to each person attending.
This Arbor Day marks the 23nd consecutive year that Johnson City has been named a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation. Since 2010, the City’s Public Works department has celebrated Arbor Day by distributing 32,450 trees to local residents for planting. Maintaining the Tree City USA designation requires the city to have an Arbor Day observance, a tree ordinance, a tree board and to meet the minimum funding requirements for tree maintenance and planting.
“By participation in the Tree City USA program, Johnson City is able to highlight its commitment to the urban forest for the benefit of citizens and visitors alike,” said City Forester Patrick Walding. “The annual recognition helps draw attention to the fact that trees are an important part of our community.”
The Metro-Kiwanis Park is located at 817 Guaranda Drive.