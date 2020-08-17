Board chairman confident staff will overcome problems
The Johnson City Board of Education annual retreat often gives school officials a chance to discuss broad goals moving forward, but much of Monday’s discussion centered on COVID-19 planning.
Johnson City Schools and Johnson City Transit are currently working out the details for the district’s transportation plan when students return to in-person learning. As it stands now, all district students will remain in virtual learning until at least Aug. 31.
So far, about 2,600 students have elected to continue remote learning when in-person learning resumes, giving officials a better picture of how many students may use buses to and from school. More details are still pending, according to Director of Instruction and Communication Debra Bentley.
Officials also discussed how ACT testing for students at Science Hill High School would be conducted Sept. 22, following testing cancellations in the spring and summer.
“We’re going to have all of our underclassmen do asynchronous remote learning that day, and then all of the seniors will come to school and we will use the entire high school to administer the ACT test for those students,” Chairman Tim Belisle said. “Because of the pandemic, most of those students were unable to take advantage of the testing we typically do for juniors in the spring of their junior year.
“A lot of them planned taking it this summer, and that got canceled, so this will be the first opportunity most of them have to actually take the ACT.”
During the roundtable discussion, Belisle said he’d “personally like to see a study done” on the impact of remote learning versus traditional, in-person learning.
Despite running into some technical internet difficulties during their first week of virtual classes, Belisle said he and other city school officials are confident staff can overcome the challenges of the pandemic moving forward.
“There’s no playbook for this, and the last people that had to deal with anything remotely close to this were 100 years ago,” he said. “There have been some roadblocks and some speed bumps, but overall, our staff has done a fantastic job of putting together a plan and implementing it.”
The board will meet again in a special called meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to review school reopening plans.