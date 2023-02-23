The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review heard an update on a downtown building they ordered closed in May 2022.
The building at 204 W. State of Franklin Road, which shares a wall with 132 Spring St., was ordered vacated and closed by the board after city inspectors noticed unsafe conditions on the exterior of the building, which notably had a wall that was bowing outward. In May, the city closed the sidewalk adjacent to the building after bricks fell from the top of the wall and onto the sidewalk and into the street.
A portion of the sidewalk along West State of Franklin and Spring Street has been closed since, and remains closed as repairs are made. It also briefly led to the closure of one lane of traffic on West State of Franklin, with the property owners putting up a catch fence to prevent more bricks getting into the road.
Diana Cantler, who is representing the property’s owner, Johnson City Opportunity Properties LLC, told the board last year that the owner was submitting a grant application to the state to help cover the costs of redevelopment, and was also seeking federal tax credits.
Johnson City’s Chief Building Official Jeff Cannon said Thursday that, although the major structural issues have been addressed, they’re not ready to rescind the order to vacate and close yet. Cannon said that’s at least partly due to the fact the window openings do not have any windows in them while the property owner awaits new windows.
“I think it’s going to look really good when it’s done with,” said Cannon.
