204 W. State of Franklin

The sidewalk near the building at 204 W. State of Franklin Road remains closed as repairs are made to its facade.

 Jonathan Roberts/Johnson City Press

The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review heard an update on a downtown building they ordered closed in May 2022.

The building at 204 W. State of Franklin Road, which shares a wall with 132 Spring St., was ordered vacated and closed by the board after city inspectors noticed unsafe conditions on the exterior of the building, which notably had a wall that was bowing outward. In May, the city closed the sidewalk adjacent to the building after bricks fell from the top of the wall and onto the sidewalk and into the street.

