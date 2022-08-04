Johnson City commissioners approved on third and final reading an ordinance to rezone property off of South Roan Street where a developer plans to construct 145 apartments for the current residents of the John Sevier Center.
The commission previously approved the rezoning for the property, located at 2162 S. Roan St., on July 7 and July 21. During its July 21 meeting, several nearby residents spoke against the rezoning, saying the influx of people would burden already lacking infrastructure in the area and lead to an increase in traffic and crime.
One man who identified himself as a teacher at Ashley Academy — a private school located less than a mile from the site — and said he often walks to work, told the commission that he’s not opposed to the rezoning and plan for the site, but said “there’s much the city has to do to help.” That, he said, includes infrastructure improvements to address issues with sidewalks and drainage.
During Thursday's meeting, Commissioner Jenny Brock agreed.
"Certainly, we need to prep that area for growth," Brock said.
LHP Capital, a real estate developer based in Knoxville, will build the new apartment complex, using a $5.9 million loan from the city. The rest of the funding for the $31 million project will come from tax credit equity and a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development loan. LHP Capital currently manages the Sevier Center, and has done so since last April.
The property on South Roan Street was the best option of the more than 20 sites LHP evaluated, company representatives said last year, and has the greatest likelihood of passing muster with HUD, which must approve the transfer of the facility’s housing assistance payments contract to LHP.
The new site is next to a Food City, which also has a pharmacy, and is near a bus stop. It’s also within walking distance to a commercial corridor.
• Johnson City is purchasing property at 2310 W. Walnut St. to use for storm water retention for $214,000, $9,000 less than it was appraised for. The 6.5-acre property is adjacent to property the city already owns and uses for flood control.
