Johnson City commissioners approved on third and final reading an ordinance to rezone property off of South Roan Street where a developer plans to construct 145 apartments for the current residents of the John Sevier Center. 

The commission previously approved the rezoning for the property, located at 2162 S. Roan St., on July 7 and July 21. During its July 21 meeting, several nearby residents spoke against the rezoning, saying the influx of people would burden already lacking infrastructure in the area and lead to an increase in traffic and crime. 

