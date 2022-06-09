Johnson City commissioners approved an amended budget on second reading Thursday, increasing the city’s allocation to Washington County 911 and Washington County/Johnson City EMS by $50,000 each.

In the previous version of the budget approved last week, Washington County 911’s appropriation from the city was $1.03 million — a $50,000 increase from last fiscal year’s budget. Thursday’s increase will bring their funding from the city up to $1.08 million, up $100,000 from last year’s budget of $975,000. Washington County/Johnson City EMS’ appropriation from the city, meanwhile, is now $1.15 million — up $150,000 from FY2021-22.

Both organizations are seeking the same total increase in funding from Washington County commissioners. The additional funding approved by the city on Thursday is contingent on county commissioners approving the same $100,000 funding increase for 911 and $150,000 for EMS.

During a City Commission budget workshop on May 19, both EMS Chief Dan Wheeley and 911 Director Greg Matherly requested more funding primarily for wage increases to attract staff and boost employee retention.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Matherly asked city and county commissioners each for a $178,000 funding increase to bring starting pay from $13.79 an hour to $15 an hour, an 8.75% pay increase. A $50,000 funding increase, which was recommended by staff, would bring salaries up about 3%. The additional money approved on Thursday will allow starting pay to rise to around $14.60 an hour.

Wheeley sought an additional $256,500 in funding from both the city and county to cover the wage increase other things, such as rising fuel costs and to help cover cuts in other areas.

The City Commission will consider the budget on third and final reading next Thursday, June 16.