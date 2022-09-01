Proposed Johnson City Flag

The proposed Johnson City flag.

 CONTRIBUTED

Johnson City is getting a new flag for the first time in more than half a century after the city commission voted Thursday to adopt a simpler, cleaner flag to represent the city. 

"We're really kind of doing our best to honor everything that's come before us, everything we stand for now and everything that we aspire to be in the future," said JT McSpadden, the city's digital communications manager who designed the flag. 

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Johnson City Flag

The current Johnson City flag flying above downtown on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. 

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you