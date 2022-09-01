Johnson City is getting a new flag for the first time in more than half a century after the city commission voted Thursday to adopt a simpler, cleaner flag to represent the city.
"We're really kind of doing our best to honor everything that's come before us, everything we stand for now and everything that we aspire to be in the future," said JT McSpadden, the city's digital communications manager who designed the flag.
The new flag features a blue field with three white stars, converging green lines coming from the bottom to the center of the flag and a yellow triangle between the green lines.
“The converging green lines represent the rails of the original railroad track Henry Johnson leveraged as an opportunity for building a business and what would ultimately become Johnson City,” a description of the new flag reads. “Green symbolizes prosperity, stability, growth and environmental stewardship. The rails border a yellow triangle that symbolizes the city’s pathway into the future. Yellow symbolizes optimism and originality — fitting for the eternal hope and tenacity of our community’s entrepreneurial spirit.”
The three stars are meant to represent the Tri-Cities, with Johnson City represented by the center star. The stars are also a nod to the Tennessee state flag, which was designed by Johnson City native Col. Lee Roy Reeves.
“The blue symbolizes trustworthiness and security, while white symbolizes unity. The three stars placed above the green and yellow elements serve to reinforce the flag’s connection to the City seal,” the description reads. “The rails and pathway combined resemble a mountain, which is a crucial component of the City’s logo and seal. The triangular shape and green and yellow also pay tribute to the City’s original flag design.”
The city's current flag was adopted in 1964, and features a yellow border and horizontal stripe reading "Johnson City Tennessee" over a blue-green field with a seal-type logo in the center surrounded by a yellow circle. The hope is that a new flag will "identify, unify and inspire" residents, with city staff noting in the agenda presentation that the current flag falls short on two key design principles by being overly complex and incorporating lettering.
“Moreover, the design aesthetic is unpopular and poorly regarded by many,” the agenda item notes. “As such, the City’s Communications and Marketing Team recommends retiring the existing flag design and adopting a new, more appropriate, relevant and meaningful design.”
Commissioner Jenny Brock said she’s excited to share the message behind the flag with people, and thanked McSpadden for his work. Mayor Joe Wise, meanwhile, said he was excited to see this item on the agenda, and highlighted the work of the city's Public Arts Committee "who were really the impetus to this conversation."
"It really goes back to an effort that was several years in the making around evaluating the city's brands and logos and icons and images and those sorts of symbols," Wise said. "And the flag stands apart from that, it's a little different, but this was a logical outgrowth of that."
