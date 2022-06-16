The John Sevier Center, a 150-unit multi-family affordable housing facility in downtown Johnson City, passed the two-day U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Devel-opment Real Estate Assessment Center inspection after receiving a passing score of 69 points.
The center benefited from over $500,000 of interior and exterior investment by the building’s owner, the Johnson City Development Authority, which purchased the structure in 2019. The JCDA and its contracted management group, LHP Management, worked intensely over the past 18 months to prepare the building for the two-day inspection and to correct identified deficiencies.
JCDA Chairman Hank Carr said Thursday, that he “is extremely happy with the results and the impact of the capital investments by JCDA and the maintenance project efforts of LHP management.
“Conditions in this nearly 100-year-old former historic hotel have improved substantially since the day we started this initiative. This is excellent news.”
JCDA’s Executive Director Tish Oldham noted that the JCDA’s Sevier Center initiative improves present conditions in the facility, while it also prepares the center for future redevelopment.
“The building will continue to need maintenance, such as the upcoming elevator modernization project that received $400,000 in financial support from the city of Johnson City, but the passing inspection score provides a pathway toward the next stage of redevelopment which, if the proposal is approved, would provide newly constructed affordable housing units in Johnson City that would be completed in the next three to four years,” Oldham said.
The transfer of Housing Assistance Payments Credits (HAP Contract) from the Sevier Center to the proposed new facility must be reviewed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through a formal process set forth by Section 8 of the U.S. Housing Act of 1937.