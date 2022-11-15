Joe Hopkins

ELIZABETHTON — Last year, Joe Hopkins celebrated his 83rd birthday and wrote his first book. On Saturday, he will hold a book signing at the Coffee Company in downtown Elizabethton from 9-11 a.m.

The book is titled “My Heart for Safety.” He said there are three parts to the book. The first part is the story of his life. The second is about the unique organization he founded, Mission Safety International. The last part is about ending his short life as a widower by marrying Mary Grace Viste, a woman who had been friends with him and his late wife for 33 years. The third part is only one chapter and two pages long. He concludes by saying his new marriage “has real potential for interesting and fulfilling ministry opportunities yet to come — but then, that’s another story.”

