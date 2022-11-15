ELIZABETHTON — Last year, Joe Hopkins celebrated his 83rd birthday and wrote his first book. On Saturday, he will hold a book signing at the Coffee Company in downtown Elizabethton from 9-11 a.m.
The book is titled “My Heart for Safety.” He said there are three parts to the book. The first part is the story of his life. The second is about the unique organization he founded, Mission Safety International. The last part is about ending his short life as a widower by marrying Mary Grace Viste, a woman who had been friends with him and his late wife for 33 years. The third part is only one chapter and two pages long. He concludes by saying his new marriage “has real potential for interesting and fulfilling ministry opportunities yet to come — but then, that’s another story.”
“I always tell everyone to read the last chapter first,” Hopkins said.
The first part of the book, on his long life, begins when he is a boy growing up shortly after World War II. The love of flying came early and Hopkins tells how he used his savings from his paper route and mowing his neighbors’ lawns to purchase 15-minute chunks of time in a Piper Cub flown by a distant cousin.
There were few places in the early 1950s where a boy could dream of being a pioneer, but flying was still one place, especially flying into some of the most remote places on the globe. It was that call of adventure and his Christian upbringing that led Hopkins to attend Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.
The book describes his life in college. It then tells his experiences as an aviation missionary in Brazil and the Amazon. Like many pioneers who had been attracted by the danger, Hopkins began to develop a heart for saving the lives of pilots through emphasis on safety. That led him to Moody Aviation and to eventually to found Mission Safety International, an organization dedicated to making it safer to be a missionary in some of the most remote places in the world.
Today, Hopkins has handed over the “stick” to Jon Egeler to operate Mission Safety International. But he still keeps his hand in the organization he founded. His passport indicates he has been to 49 countries across the world. “I have spent time in 42 of them,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins is proud to report that his book may have even opened the way for another person to contribute to the safety of aviators flying in remote areas. One of his books found its way to a pilot who is the safety manager for Southwest Airlines. He has contacted Mission Safety International and expressed a desire to help.
Hopkins said he was helped in writing the book by an experienced author, Lee Carver. “She encouraged me and offered to help.”
His book is available on Amazon and Kindle, as well as for sale at the Coffee Company on Saturday morning. The book is 253 pages and has lots of pictures. The Kindle version is in color. In addition to the electronic Amazon and Kindle version, there is also a paperback version from Amazon for $15.99 and a hardcover version with color pictures at $39.95.