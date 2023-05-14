Past Potentate Howard Ensor of the Jericho Shriners will be out selling the Shrine newspapers this week to benefit the 23 Shriners Children's Hospitals. The funds go to provide care and treatment for children with a broad assortment of ailments fromortopedic conditions to spinal cord injuries. Ensor said the Jericho Shriners will sell 50,000 papers this week for the cause.
ELIZABETHTON — Its May. Along with the spring weather and flowers, the month also brings the men in the red fezzes standing at the corners of busy intersections selling their newspapers.
The men are members of the Jericho Shriners of the region. Just as they have for many years, they are devoting much of their time during May to selling the Shrine papers to benefit the Shrine children’s hospitals throughout the nation. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the opening of the first Shriners Children’s hospital in Shreveport, La. From that start the Shriners Children’s hospitals have created a tradition of treating and curing a wide range of maladies suffered by children. Today, Shriners Children’s is a world-class health care system, with hospitals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status. The lives of over 1.5 million children have been helped by the hospitals. There are now 23 such hospitals.
That tradition is the reason Howard Ensor will be wearing his fez and selling papers this week. His red fez proclaims that he is a past potentate of the Jericho Temple. His fez does not say that he is a 60-year-member of the shriners and that he served as potentate all the way back in the 1980’s. Ensor has also been a dedicated salesman of the Shrine paper and was even on the streets of Downtown Elizabethton, getting a head start on the paper drive by selling copies to car buffs who came downtown for the first Cruise-in of the Carter County Car Club on May 5.
Ensor had to get an early start because he has promised that the Jericho Temple will sell 50,000 copies of the paper this year. Last year the Shriners sold 36,000 in the Tri-Cities. He hopes everyone will help him keep his promise. For those who want to make a contribution online, it may be done at www.jerichoshrine.com via PayPal.