Bob Carroll of the Jericho Temple Shriners (second from left) receives the keys to the replacement bus from GO BETSY Board Director Danny Ward of GO BETSY. Fellow GO BETSY Board Directors Karen Hitchcock and Chris Little also took part in the transfer of the bus.
Bob Carroll of the Jericho Temple Shriners (second from left) receives the keys to the replacement bus from GO BETSY Board Director Danny Ward of GO BETSY. Fellow GO BETSY Board Directors Karen Hitchcock and Chris Little also took part in the transfer of the bus.
GO BETSY
The Jericho Shrine Oriental Band will be riding in style.
ELIZABETHTON — The Jericho Shriners are busy this week on their annual paper drive to collect donations for the 23 hospitals that are dedicated to treating children suffering from a wide variety of ailments, including orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. This is the 100th anniversary of the first Shriners hospital in Shreveport, La., and the local shriners have stated their goal is to sell 50,000 Shrine papers this week. That would be an increase of 14,000 from last year.
The Shriners have already received a nice donation for part of their own organization this year. GO BETSY purchased a bus and paid for the wrap as a replacement bus for the popular Jericho Shrine Oriental Band. GO BETSY board member Danny Ward led the project to raise funds for the project. The band and its bus will soon be seen marching in Independence Day marches in the region.
GO BETSY was founded in 2018 to bring improvements to the local community. Through community fund raisers, several projects and organizations have benefitted.
In the 100 years since the founding of the first Shriners hospital, the Shriners have improved the lives of over $1.5 million children.