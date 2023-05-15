ELIZABETHTON — The Jericho Shriners are busy this week on their annual paper drive to collect donations for the 23 hospitals that are dedicated to treating children suffering from a wide variety of ailments, including orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. This is the 100th anniversary of the first Shriners hospital in Shreveport, La., and the local shriners have stated their goal is to sell 50,000 Shrine papers this week. That would be an increase of 14,000 from last year.

The Shriners have already received a nice donation for part of their own organization this year. GO BETSY purchased a bus and paid for the wrap as a replacement bus for the popular Jericho Shrine Oriental Band. GO BETSY board member Danny Ward led the project to raise funds for the project. The band and its bus will soon be seen marching in Independence Day marches in the region.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998.

