The Johnson City Police Department is looking to get the next generation of police officers started early.
The JCPD will sponsor a four-day junior police academy for students aged 15-18 who are interested in learning more about a career in law enforcement.
“Our department is looking forward to sharing a behind-the-scenes peek into the police department with young people through the Junior Police Academy,” said Interim Police Chief Billy Church. “This event is a great way to build connections with the next generation of first responders and to educate our youngest citizens on the importance of police work. This program is an immersive experience for students interested in law enforcement.”
The JCPD’s junior police academy will take place from July 17 to July 20 at the Rick Collins Police Training Complex on Bull Rowland Boulevard. Each day will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run until 3:30 p.m. Students interested in participating must be in good standing with their school, arrive on time and have no prior criminal convictions. Class size is limited.
Those interested in participating can contact Officer Erik Hilton through the Johnson City Police Department’s Records Office at (423) 434-6125 or stop by the Johnson City Police Department Records Division at 601 E. Main St. to pick up an application.