The Johnson City Police Department recently announced that the 8th Annual Shop With a Cop program will be held Monday, Dec. 12.
Shop With a Cop is a partnership between the JCPD and Johnson City Schools that pairs law enforcement officers with elementary schoolchildren in need.
Each child will be paired with a law enforcement officer for the evening, according to a press release. The event will begin with dinner at Wild Wing Café followed by a tour of Candy Land Christmas in Founders Park. The children will then travel by bus to Walmart where they will shop for holiday gifts with assistance from their law enforcement partner.
Applications can be downloaded from the city’s website, www.johnsoncitytn.org/shopwithacop. Completed applications will be accepted through Monday, Nov. 14, according to the release. Applications will also be accepted by mail, email, fax or hand delivery to the department or a school resource officer.
The Shop With a Cop program selects individual children to participate but serves the child’s entire family, per the release. Each child in the household receives presents to unwrap and winter clothing while the family is given a Christmas food box.
According to the release, previous Shop With a Cop events have been successful as a direct result of the generosity of financial donors and volunteers who offer their time. Along with supplying local children with necessary and desired items during the holidays, this program also helps to build lasting relationships between children in the community and law enforcement officers.
Financial donations to the program will be accepted in the form of checks made out to the City of Johnson City and placing Shop With a Cop in the memo line. They can be mailed to 601 E. Main St., P.O. Box 2150, Johnson City, TN 37605 ATTN: Shop With a Cop.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.