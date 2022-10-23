Shop With a Cop

A Johnson City police officer helps out a young shopper in a previous Shop With a Cop event.

 Johnson City Press

The Johnson City Police Department recently announced that the 8th Annual Shop With a Cop program will be held Monday, Dec. 12.

Shop With a Cop is a partnership between the JCPD and Johnson City Schools that pairs law enforcement officers with elementary schoolchildren in need.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Recommended for you