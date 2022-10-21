The Johnson City Fire Department is hosting the Firefighters and Friends Block Party on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Pavilion at Founders Park.
This family-friendly event is being held as part of Fire Safety Month. The block party is intended to help raise fire safety awareness and educate families, students and communities about fire prevention and whole home safety, according to a press release.
The National Fire Protection Association’s 2022 campaign for Fire Safety Month is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.” Several volunteer fire departments, the JCFD and the Johnson City Firefighters Association will be in attendance to offer fun activities.
Activities will include a dexterity drill, window escape activity and a bunker gear race, according to the release. The Johnson City Police Department will also present a K-9 demonstration, and the Johnson City Public Library will have a booth featuring books on emergency services.
Children will also have the opportunity to learn about different types of emergency vehicles and the people who run them during the touch-a-truck portion of the event. Vehicles available for exploration will include fire trucks, a police cruiser, ambulance, rescue ATV and swift water boat.
