Firefighter and Friends Block Party

The Johnson City Fire Department is hosting a block party on Sunday as part of Fire Safety Month.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Johnson City Fire Department is hosting the Firefighters and Friends Block Party on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Pavilion at Founders Park.

This family-friendly event is being held as part of Fire Safety Month. The block party is intended to help raise fire safety awareness and educate families, students and communities about fire prevention and whole home safety, according to a press release.

