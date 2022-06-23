The Johnson City Development Authority will seek a "mark-up-to-market" to raise rents at the John Sevier Center after it passed a key inspection hurdle last week, though residents will not see their monthly payments go up.
While rents will go up significantly, the increase won't negatively affect the residents in the building's 150 Section 8-subsidized apartments. Instead, subsidy payments from the public housing agency that provides them with rental assistance will increase. The JCDA plans to use part of the $800,000 more in funding each year to provide free laundry access, internet and cable service at the Sevier Center.
Rents at the center have not been increased since 2014, as the building needed to first pass a HUD Real Estate Assessment Center inspection.
Before passing an inspection this month with a score of 69, the Sevier Center hadn't passed an inspection since 2012. It failed inspections in 2015 and 2017 with a score of 47 and 46, respectively.
"If we get this approved, another important step in the process, then we begin to have a much clearer picture of how we can support and operate the John Sevier correctly," said JCDA Board Chair Hank Carr.
Currently, the JCDA receives about $1.07 million annually from rent at the Sevier Center, which charges $540 per month for a studio apartment or $635 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.
A required rent comparability study found market rates to be $990 per month for a studio or $1,075 for a one bedroom apartment.
There were five nearby apartment complexes used to determine what market rate is: Summer Chase Apartments, Yellow Door Apartments, Buffalo Ridge Apartments, Sterling Hills and The Haven at Knob Creek. According to online listings, rent at those apartments for a studio or one bedroom apartment ranges from about $800 a month to more than $1,000 a month.
"This is not what people in the John Sevier who are receiving a subsidy or are using a Section 8 voucher would pay, this is what the market bears at the moment," said JCDA Director Patricia Oldham.
While the JCDA has noted for months that the increase wouldn't affect residents, those living in the building were taken aback last week when they first saw how much the increase could be on a flyer put on their doors that did not spell out that the increase wouldn't affect them. A follow-up letter was sent out this week, and a representative from LHP Capital — the company that operates the Sevier Center — apologized for the confusion caused by the letter last week.
"We do apologize for that, but I think you will see moving forward that we will be more proactive in our communication with the residents," said LHP's Chief Executive Officer of Development Alvin Nance.
The JCDA hopes HUD will approve the new contract in time to put it into effect on Aug. 1. That increase in payments will be retroactive, however, so if HUD doesn't approve the contract until October, the JCDA would still receive extra funds for the months of August and September.
With the proposed increase, the JCDA would collect $1.87 million annually — a bump of $799,560, or $66,630 a month.
In March, the city entered into a development agreement with LHP to build 145 units of replacement housing for residents of the Sevier Center, which officials anticipate will open at 2162 S. Roan St. in 2025.
The Johnson City Municipal Regional Planning Commission recently recommended the site be rezoned from planned arterial business district to a planned residential district. That rezoning request will have to appear before the city commission three times.