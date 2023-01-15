ELIZABETHTON — In order to meet future needs for transportation and mobility, cities must begin planning to meet those needs now. While such planning is important, it is also costly.
Elizabethton has been fortunate enough to win a $175,000 Transportation Planning Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation during the latest award cycle for 2021-2022. Logan Engle, director of planning and economic development for the city said that even better, there is no matching funds needed from the city because the city qualified as an area of economic distress.
Engle said the purpose of the grant is to develop a community mobility plan for the downtown area of Elizabethton. Engle said this is necessary because the downtown area is experiencing increased activity that has brought to light the need to analyze problems related to multimodal accessibility, vehicular traffic, and circulation. The state has hired WSP, a global transportation engineering and professional services firm, to lead the effort.
To get the public involved early in the project, community members are invited to attend a public open house to be held at the Coffee Company, 444 E. Elk Ave., on Tuesday, April 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Consultants from WSP will attend to gather input and provide details on the plan. Members of the public may drop by at any time during the open house.
Engle said the study will include corridor plans, street plans, signalization and other factors that will impact mobility. She said all of these will be used to create a foundation for future mobility projects.
This open house is one way that WSP is gathering information about the mobility needs of the downtown area, which is defined in the study as the boundaries of the Main Street Elizabethton boundaries. Engle said WSP has already had site visits several weeks ago with the Main Street Elizabethton Executive Board, downtown churches, and the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.
Information collected from the public during the Jan. 24 open house will be used to help identify sustainable solutions that address increased pedestrian activity, safety, accessibility, traffic and signage. The plan is scheduled to be finalized by late summer.