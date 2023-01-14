A Valentine's Day heart poses for a photo in front of Gabriel's Christmas in downtown Jonesborough during the Jonesborough Chocolate Fest on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Photo: Jonathan Roberts/Johnson City Press
Valentine’s Day will be extra special this year for one lucky couple that will win a free wedding ceremony in Jonesborough on Feb. 11.
The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA) and Simple Elegance Bridal Show will host a giveaway for a free wedding ceremony that will take place during the Jonesborough Chocolate Fest. It will be held Feb. 11 at the Mill Spring Park Gazebo on Fox Street.
The giveaway includes 20% off a full price wedding gown from Bristol Bridal Station, ceremony officiated by Greg Canter, bouquet and boutonnière from Day Dream Bokay, ceremony site decorated by Cherished by Melanie, small two tier cake from Krazzy Cakes and Catering, bride’s makeup and hair by Salon Soca and photography by TL Photography.
Couples can enter the giveaway by sharing their story and a few details about themselves. The deadline is Monday, Jan. 16, and you can enter at jonesborough.com/wedding.
Each story will be posted at Jonesborough.com/wedding for the public to view and vote for their favorite beginning. The entry with the most votes will be awarded the wedding ceremony and will be notified on Monday, Jan. 30.
The voting period for the entries is Jan. 17 to Jan. 27. The winners will be announced on Monday, Jan. 30.
Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA) will host the eighth annual Chocolate Fest as a two-day festival the same weekend as the ceremony on Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11.
Chocolate Fest has multiple times available and a limited number of tickets sold. Dates and times include Friday, Feb. 10, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about Chocolate Fest, visit jbochocolatefest.com.