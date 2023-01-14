Jonesborough Chocolate Fest gives small businesses a big boon

A Valentine's Day heart poses for a photo in front of Gabriel's Christmas in downtown Jonesborough during the Jonesborough Chocolate Fest on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Photo: Jonathan Roberts/Johnson City Press

 Jonathan Roberts

Valentine’s Day will be extra special this year for one lucky couple that will win a free wedding ceremony in Jonesborough on Feb. 11.

The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA) and Simple Elegance Bridal Show will host a giveaway for a free wedding ceremony that will take place during the Jonesborough Chocolate Fest. It will be held Feb. 11 at the Mill Spring Park Gazebo on Fox Street.

