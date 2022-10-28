Members of the public may dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, during the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s VA Take Back Day at the Mountain Home campus Saturday.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The VA aligned with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and is welcoming veterans and non-veterans to its health facilities across the nation for safe and secure drug disposal on designated dates during the year. The disposal receptacle at Quillen will be located just outside the entrance of the facility’s emergency department.
“We are pleased to welcome non-veteran members of our community, as well as veterans, to Mountain Home for our first-ever public VA Take Back Day. I encourage people to dispose of old and unused prescriptions in this safe and secure manner,” said Dean B. Borsos, the center’s director. “It’s important for each of us to clean out our medicine cabinets regularly and to dispose of medications to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our environment.”
This action is the result of legislation signed into law by President Biden on July 29, 2021. The Dispose of Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act requires the VA to establish designated time periods when veterans and non-veterans can dispose of opioids and other controlled substance medications at covered VA facilities. A covered facility is a VA medical facility with an onsite pharmacy and/or a physical location dedicated for law enforcement purposes.
Non-veterans who cannot participate in VA Take Back Days may use DEA’s public disposal locations search tool to find year-round collection sites. DEA holds twice yearly Take Back Days, on the last Saturday in April and October.
Veterans enrolled for VA care may bring expired and unused medications to their VA site of care for disposal any time by contacting their local VA police service or VA pharmacy.
For more information, call Quillen police at (423) 926-1171.