Community members gathered Thursday night in the gym at Coalition for Kids to help wrap gifts during their “Wrapping for Others” event.
With their “Shopping for Others” event, Coalition for Kids called on the community for donations to help them fund shopping trips that allow families who may be struggling this season to hand-pick Christmas gifts for their kids. After Coalition’s recent expansion into Bristol and Washington County, they needed more help than ever to bring Christmas to nearly 260 children.
On Friday night, more community members and organizations gathered in Coalition’s gym to help wrap around 175 bags of Christmas gifts. Each bag held the gifts for one child, and organizers said that that night’s group was possibly the fastest gift wrappers they had ever had.
The rest of the gifts were wrapped during a second event on Friday night, and Coalition will continue to hold onto the gifts until it is time to deliver them on Christmas Day.
While Coalition was able to come up with the money for every family that signed up, they had to use around $10,000 from the organization’s funds to do so. Coalition’s Director Randy Hensley said that anyone who would like to donate to help the organization offset the costs of this event can still do so.