The road widening and sidewalk project at the intersection of Knob Creek Road, Med-Tech Parkway and Peoples Street will continue next week with a paving project in the same area.
Crews will begin milling, resurfacing and restriping the area on Monday. The project is expected to be completed on Friday.
This work will require lane closures and traffic delays on North State of Franklin Road at the Knob Creek Road intersection and periodic lane closures at the Knob Creek Road, Med-Tech Parkway and Peoples Street intersection throughout the week.
The entrance to Med-Tech Parkway from Knob Creek Road will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Emergency traffic will not be able to pass.
Motorists on Knob Creek Road will be detoured to Corporate Drive for access to Med-Tech Parkway. Motorists on Med-Tech Parkway will continue to have exit access to Knob Creek Road.
This paving project will also include the portion of Knob Creek Road from North State of Franklin Road to Marketplace Boulevard.
Pedestrians and drivers are not to enter the closed roadways and sidewalk areas. Drivers who cannot avoid the area should expect delays, use caution in the construction zone, and observe posted speed limits for their safety and the safety of workers.