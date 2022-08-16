featured Intersection of Flourville and Cedar Point roads to close tomorrow Johnson City Press Johnson City Press Aug 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The intersection of Flourville and Cedar Point roads will be closed to all traffic on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the city makes sewer repairs. Traffic controls and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic, but drivers who cannot avoid the area should expect delays. Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flagger Traffic Control Flourville Highway Driver Traffic Repair Cedar Point Building Industry Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR