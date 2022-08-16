Flourville Map Ver 2.png

The intersection of Flourville and Cedar Point roads will be closed to all traffic on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the city makes sewer repairs. 

Traffic controls and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic, but drivers who cannot avoid the area should expect delays. 

