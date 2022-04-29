JONESBOROUGH – In an effort to generate revenue, the Washington County Detention Center is partnering with Combined Public Communications on an inmate tablet program.
“Tablets provide a secure way to deliver workforce re-entry and other rehabilitative programs,” Sheriff Keith Sexton said. “Combined Public provides the tablets free of charge to the County. It then charges a fee to the inmates for using applications on the tablets, and returns a portion of that fee to the County.”
Providing affordable access to education and rehabilitative support services is something the Sexton said the Detention Center has needed for years.
“Access to the tablets will be considered a privilege for inmates, and they have to meet duration thresholds to obtain access,” he said. “In the long run, it will assist an inmate in reintegration into society upon their release.”
The tablets come in tamperproof cases with proprietary operating systems. It will provide access to various types of materials such as GED study guides, news, books, magazines, workforce reentry/integration programs, recovery programs, religious devotionals. Inmates can also look up statutes for their cases, to which they are entitled.
“Inmates will not have access to social media or email through the devices, which is something we liked about this particular system,” Sexton said. “This is solely a device to deliver information they would normally receive as a hardcopy, like a magazine or book. It will cut down on the materials coming in and out of the Detention Center as well."
Sexton expects the tablets to be available to inmates soon.