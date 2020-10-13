Candidates for Johnson City Commission touched on infrastructure needs, school funding, and the current deficiencies and strengths of local government during a forum Tuesday evening organized by the Johnson City Press, the League of Women Voters and ETSU Votes.
Three seats are up for grabs on the five-member body this year, and eight candidates are running for office.
Jeff Clark, a local carpenter, said he’s running for City Commission as “a working class guy,” adding that elected leaders have “failed” the city’s working class residents.
“Our City Commission has used their office to create a pro-wealthy agenda that only helps those at the top and gives scraps to those at the bottom,” he said.
Clark said he wants to bring “compassion” to the board, pointing out that more than 50% of people in Johnson City struggle to pay for everyday needs.
Responding to criticism of the notion of running government like a business, incumbent Joe Wise, who is running for reelection after being initially elected to the commission in 2016, said city government needs to follow sound business principles, but added that it is fundamentally a non-profit organization.
He said the city’s primary purpose is to serve as a reliable partner to citizens, which involves workforce and economic development.
“We need to be ultimately about recruiting and retaining and leveraging the resources we have as a community for maximum output,” he said.
Dr. Turney Williams, the medical director for Pain Medicine Associates, said he wants to keep the city on the right track, adding that Johnson City has been well-run in recent years under the guidance of city officials, including Wise and fellow incumbent Todd Fowler.
“We’ve been able to keep our taxes low,” Williams said. “We put money aside for tough times. Living within your means and spending less than you take in is kind of an old kitchen table standard that I think applies to local government as well.”
On the question of infrastructure, retired ETSU professor Debbie Harley-McClaskey said there are pressing needs in the city’s fire department, which she said is struggling with aging vehicles. Additionally, she pointed out that some water and sewer pipes in the city are close to a century old.
Harley-McClaskey also stated that the city appears to be recycling many of the same people on appointed boards. She added that there needs to more parity in the makeup of those boards. By her calculation, women make up only 32% of the membership of appointed boards and commissions.
“We have a lot of work to do,” she said.
Alona Norwood, another candidate, has been an active member of the local Black Lives Matter movement and is also part of the board for the New Generation Freedom Fighters, which met with city officials over the summer to discuss police reforms.
To build better relationships between officers and residents, she said officials need to transform the dialogue that’s taken place over the summer into action.
“We do need more deescalation training and more training on things like ethics,” she said.
Answering a question about how the city can retain young professionals, Norwood, who is 22, said many young people she talks to don’t know exactly what they want, but she would personally like to see more local leadership development programs.
“If we get young people excited and continue that love for learning ... that would be one way to build relationships with young folks,” she said.
Echoing other candidates at the forum, Fowler said the top infrastructure priorities for the city are schools, roads and the water and sewer system.
The city is getting ready to add additional classroom space at three of its elementary schools, and Fowler said the city needs to rebuild Towne Acres Elementary, which he said is among the oldest elementary schools in the city system.
He hopes the city can acquire funding from the county for that project, touching on another major issue of the evening: How Washington County is paying for the construction of a new school in Jonesborough, which critics note would guarantee the city far less money than if the county issued debt for the project.
Kyle Beagle, who is running on a platform of promoting social and economic equity, was stumped by a question about that funding mechanism.
“That’s something I’ll have to look into,” he said.
Beagle said he wants to provide representation for minority communities on the city commission and said small businesses operated by family members in the area have been impacted by the economic havoc caused by COVID-19.
“Building our economy from within, starting with local businesses, is one of my focuses,” he said.
Aaron Murphy, the executive director of Good Samaritan Ministries, pointed to his time serving people in poverty in the region.
He said a lack of job opportunities lead to many young people leaving Johnson City, adding that locals need to be able to work just one job to make a decent living rather than two or three.