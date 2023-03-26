ELIZABETHTON — The Covered Bridge, which spans the Doe River on the edge of downtown Elizabethton has long been an iconic image of the city and Carter County. These days, the Covered Bridge Park has become an iconic image for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, with many premiere events taking place in the park.
The biggest and oldest festival in Elizabethton is Covered Bridge Days, and the park provides the setting for the top name entertainment that performs from the Covered Bridge stage during the festival. Entertainers like Ricky Skaggs and Patty Loveless are just a few who have performed on the stage for the free concerts.
All during the warm weather months, the Covered Bridge jams offer music lovers free concerts with a variety of musical styles. The park is also the scene for the Independence Day celebration. It has even become a popular place in the cold weather months, thanks to the ice skating rink that has been installed during the past two Christmas seasons.
As the park becomes more and more popular the Parks and Rec Department saw the need to make improvements to serve its growing role. To help fund the improvements, the city has received a $625,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Local Parks and Recreation Fund. The grant requires a local match of $500,000.
As part of the grant’s requirements, the city received approval from the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission in September for its plans for the improved park. Parks Director Mike Mains said the plans include a pavilion and restroom facility, a picnic area, an improved parking area, a new main entrance to the park, fencing, trees and landscaping improvements, new park lighting, a new berm with seating, new paths and sidewalks, and other amenities, to include picnic tables, trash cans and benches.
With so much activity, both on the stage and in the park, the installation of additional electrical outlets is also planned.