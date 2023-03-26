Progress 2023

JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

 Covered Bridge Park has become a very popular place to enjoy live music while taking in the beauty of the Doe River and the Covered Bridge in Elizabethton.

ELIZABETHTON — The Covered Bridge, which spans the Doe River on the edge of downtown Elizabethton has long been an iconic image of the city and Carter County. These days, the Covered Bridge Park has become an iconic image for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, with many premiere events taking place in the park.

The biggest and oldest festival in Elizabethton is Covered Bridge Days, and the park provides the setting for the top name entertainment that performs from the Covered Bridge stage during the festival. Entertainers like Ricky Skaggs and Patty Loveless are just a few who have performed on the stage for the free concerts.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

