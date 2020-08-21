There are several key dates for Tennessee voters to keep in mind for the Nov. 3 election.
The most pressing is Oct. 5.
If you are not already registered to vote in this state, that is the last day to do so by mail or in person for the presidential ballot. Maybell Stewart, Washington County’s election administrator, also reminds people who have moved from one county to another in Tennessee that they have to re-register to vote.
You can register to vote or check on your voter registration status by going to the state’s election website at govotetn.com.
Voters should also remember the early voting period in Tennessee for the fall election is Oct. 14-29
Another important date on the election calendar is Oct. 27. That is the last day for voters to submit a request for an absentee by mail ballot. Election Commission offices statewide have been receiving requests for absentee ballots for the fall election since Aug. 5.
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett issued a statement earlier this week asking Tennesseans to make plans now for how they will vote in November.
“We want every eligible Tennessean to be ready to vote in the November election,” Hargett said. “Whether voting in person or by mail we want your vote to count.”
He noted that county election offices statewide will begin mailing absentee ballots to voters who have requested them in September. Once you receive an absentee mail ballot, state Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins recommends that Tennesseans mark it and “mail it back in as soon as possible so it is ready to be counted on Election Day.”
Hargett said Tennessee voters must meet a legal reason listed under state law to be eligible to vote an absentee by-mail ballot. Some of the most common legal reasons allowed for absentee balloting are for voters who are 60 or older and voters who will be out of their counties during the election.
The secretary of state said voters who have a special vulnerability to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) because of an underlying illness, physical disability or other health condition, and who cannot appear at the polling place on Election Day as a result of this condition, may vote by absentee ballot under the “illness or physical disability” reason.
Likewise, eligible voters who are caretakers to individuals with a special vulnerability are eligible to vote by absentee ballot under the “caretaker” provision.
Absentee ballots must be returned by mail. This includes through the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and United Parcel Service, and must be received by county election officials by close of business on Election Day.
Under Tennessee law, election officials can’t accept an absentee ballot directly from a voter or from a drop box.