The year was 1948 and television’s favorite puppet was running for president. Not that president, but many people thought otherwise.
Howdy Doody was running for President of the Kids of America. Ballots were even printed on the end seals of loaves of Wonder Bread, a Howdy Doody sponsor, of course.
Who would dare run against Howdy Doody? Mr. X was kept a secret until the end of the election: Double Doody—a body double of sorts for Howdy Doody. How could Howdy lose when Mr. X was promising 7 days of school, no ice cream and no comic books!
On June 7, 1948, Howdy even “flew” to Portland, Oregon, to participate in primary elections. For the next hour, kids chuckled as Howdy reported his progress of the plane’s short-wave radio.
Fortunately the election was not close and Howdy Doody won in a landslide to become the official President of the Kids of America.
Howdy Doody For President
By Edward Kean
Howdy Doody for President
He’s America’s choice
He will never hesitate
To fight for the rights of girls and boys
Howdy Doody for President
In the White House he will be
Howdy Doody for President
Let’s sweep him onto victory
