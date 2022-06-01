It’s not every day you see a vehicle built entirely out of wood on the road.
That’s something Paul Morin found out quickly when he drove his recently completed project on the road for the first time earlier this week.
“I was driving down here, and the people are just blowing their horns and waving to me,” said Morin, “and I’m like ‘OK, I don’t want to let go of the steering wheel, I’m not letting go!”
With the truck made of wood and built onto the chassis of a dual rear-wheel pickup truck, it’s not the most nimble vehicle on the road. Tuesday’s maiden voyage was just the first of what will be plenty of travel for the truck this month, as Morin is set to take it to car shows in Johnson City this weekend, Greeneville next weekend and Piney Flats at the end of the month.
It will also be in downtown Jonesborough for Music on the Square on Friday.
Driving the truck? “Very stiff, very hard,” Morin said. “The suspension is very hard, not comfortable — I wouldn’t take it to Nashville. You’d be very sore by the time you got to Nashville. Greeneville is probably the furthest I’ll go with it. The rest I might trailer it.
“Driving-wise, it drives fine,” Morin said. “I’ve got to work some kinks out, but that’s to be expected.”
Morin began the project two-and-a-half years ago, just wanting to see if it was something he could even accomplish. He wasn’t expecting it would become so popular among people in town, but said the response has been amazing.
“I’ve been woodworking my whole life,” Morin said. “I just wanted to see if I could do something that’s out of my comfort zone.”
Of course, those who’ve visited Morin’s store in downtown Jonesborough — Paul’s Pens Odds and Ends — would know woodworking is something Morin has a knack for. Inside his shop, where he sells a variety of handmade pens and other items, every display table, shelf and fixture inside the building’s four walls was made by him.
“I just want people to laugh and have a good time,” Morin said. “That’s all I care about.”
The truck, however, won’t be the last major project Morin works on this year. He already has plans to take on another project — one he hopes will write his name in the record books.
“Build memories,” he said. “Build memories — not just trucks.”