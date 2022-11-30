Though it may not feel like it outside, winter is right around the corner — and Johnson City's Public Works crews are preparing with tons of salt and more than two dozen trucks.
On Wednesday, Johnson City's Assistant Public Works Director Andy Best spoke with the media about how the city handles snowfall, how much salt it uses each year and other details people may not know about how the city clears its roadways.
By the numbers:
7.4 million: That's how many pounds of salt Johnson City currently has on hand. It's about 3,700 tons.
500: Johnson City will use around 500-600 tons of salt for each weather event. For particularly heavy snows, those with more than one inch, the city might use upward of 1,000-1,500 tons of salt.
4,000: Johnson City will order about 4,000 tons of salt each year. Of that it will use about 2,000, though some years it has run out of salt and needed to purchase more.
$200,000: The Johnson City Commission typically earmarks about $200,000 each year for handling winter weather, about 85% of which goes toward purchasing salt. That money is enough to buy about 2,000 tons of salt. The remainder is spent on maintenance and equipment.
26: Public Works has 26 trucks it will use for clearing roadways during a snowfall event, as well as backups in case any of the trucks break down. Some of those trucks are now being used for fall leaf pickup.
8: Johnson City is divided into eight zones with two or three trucks assigned to each to clear roadways and put down salt. They also have tandem routes where five trucks will run nonstop on the city's major roadways.
5: In 30-degree weather, a pound of salt can melt 43 pounds of ice in five minutes. But, in 20-degree weather, that same pound of salt will only melt about eight pounds of ice, Best said.
What roads are Johnson City responsible for?
"Johnson City is responsible for all the roads in the city, other than private (and) the interstate," Best said. "We do not clean the interstate on ramps, we do not clean the interstate. The snow responsibility is that of (the Tennessee Department of Transportation)."
How does the city prepare?
Best said city workers rely on a multitude of weather forecasting tools, and try to plan ahead for staffing and scheduling for employees. If it's only a light snow, Public Works will have people on call and target specific areas for treatment, like bridges and overpasses.
As for pre-treating the roads, Best said they don't do it often because it rarely snows here without rain coming through first. They do, however, wet the salt to help it adhere to the roadway better.
How does the city respond when it snows?
Best said the city prioritizes roadways to decide which thoroughfares need to be cleared first. An example of a priority one road would be one that a bus route goes through. Subdivisions, he said, are usually the last to be cleared.
And sometimes neighborhoods aren't cleared because there simply isn't enough space for the plows to maneuver, particularly on narrow roads with on-street parking. Best said if people are wondering why their roads haven't been cleared, they can call Public Works for an update at 423-975-2700. Public Works does not give out road condition information.
Johnson City doesn't always use salt to clear the roadways, either. If it's a heavy wet snow, the city will try and plow it first. It uses salt only when the roads are icy with hard, compact snow. Best said there isn't a time goal for clearing roads because each snowfall is different, and in some cases it takes a full 12-hour shift just to clear the main roads.
City parking lots are usually plowed, but only aisles and large sections of parking spaces that aren't taken up by cars. Best said they "try to clear them as much as possible." As for sidewalks, salting and clearing those is the responsibility of the property owner, though Best said they try to help where they can downtown.
