Northeast Tennessee reported seven new hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and one new death on Saturday, along with an increase in estimated active cases.
The sole new death in the upper eight counties was reported in Washington County, bringing the total in the region to 165. The county’s total grew to 36, second only to Greene County, where 44 have died from virus-related causes.
The death here was one of 22 new deaths reported across the state. Since the pandemic began, 2,374 fatalities have been associated with COVID-19 in Tennessee.
Estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee grew by 16. The region added 93 new cases while 79 cases reached the point no longer considered infectious. The state considers cases inactive after 14 days based on the average period a patient remains infectious.
Three counties — Johnson, Unicoi and Washington — saw their net active cases fall, however, while Carter, Greene Hawkins and Sullivan had increases. Hancock County's total remained unchanged.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- Total cases: 8,700. By county: Carter 1,168, Greene 1,156, Hancock 106, Hawkins 812, Johnson 711, Sullivan 2,164, Unicoi 286 and Washington 2,297.
- New cases: 93. By county: Carter 10, Greene 14, Hawkins 16, Johnson 15, Sullivan 16, Unicoi 1 and Washington 21.
- Total deaths: 165. By county: Carter 28, Greene 44, Hancock 3, Hawkins 18, Johnson 2, Sullivan 33, Unicoi 1 and Washington 36.
- New deaths: 1 in Washington.
- Projected inactive cases: 7,333. By county: Carter 1,052, Greene 1017, Hancock 102, Hawkins 717, Johnson 606, Sullivan 19,56, Unicoi 261 and Washington 2,022.
- Projected new inactive cases: 79. By county: Carter 9, Greene 7, Hawkins 4, Johnson 16, Sullivan 15, Unicoi 2 and Washington 26.
- Estimated active cases: Carter 28, Greene 44, Hancock 3, Hawkins 18, Johnson 2, Sullivan 33, Unicoi 1 and Washington 36.
- Estimated net change in active cases: +13. Carter +1, Greene +7, Hawkins +12, Johnson -1, Sullivan +1, Unicoi -1 and Washington -6.
- Total hospitalized over the course of the pandemic: 550. By county: Carter 82, Greene 79, Hancock 11, Hawkins 60, Johnson 23, Sullivan 173, Unicoi 13 and Washington 109.
- New hospitalizations: 7. By county: Carter 1, Greene 1, Johnson 1, Sullivan 3 and Washington 1.
- Cases among school-age children: 854 since the pandemic began.
- New cases among school-age children: 13. By county: Carter 1, Greene 1, Hawkins 3, Johnson 2, Sullivan 3 and Washington 3.
- Positive test rate: 6.6% of 1,512 new tests reported.
The region had averaged 76.3 new cases per day to date for the week, compared to 100.1 last week.
Washington County continued to lead the region both in the total number of reported cases (2,297) and estimated number of active infections (36).
Relative to population, there were estimated 157.2 active cases per 100,000 people, compared to a statewide figure of 213.8.
Tennessee by the numbers
- Total cases: 190,891. New cases: 1,437
- Total deaths: 2,374. New deaths: 22
- Projected inactive cases: 174,044. Projected new inactive cases: 1,426
- Estimated active cases: 14,473. Estimated net change in active cases: -11
- New hospitalizations: 51.
- Positive test rate: 6.3% from 26,911 reported.