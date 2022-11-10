Carter County Sheriff's Department

ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County woman has been arrested on two felony counts of filing a false report.

Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, 119 Shenandoah Drive, Johnson City, was arrested Wednesday. The charges against Robinson stem from an investigation that began Sunday afternoon, when a woman called 911 and reported that someone had been shot at a residence on Woodland Drive off the Milligan Highway.

