ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County woman has been arrested on two felony counts of filing a false report.
Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, 119 Shenandoah Drive, Johnson City, was arrested Wednesday. The charges against Robinson stem from an investigation that began Sunday afternoon, when a woman called 911 and reported that someone had been shot at a residence on Woodland Drive off the Milligan Highway.
The caller told 911 dispatchers there were two men and two women in the basement of the residence and one of the men had shot the other man and was still armed. The caller also told dispatchers the women were being held against their will inside the home.
Deputies from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Elizabethton Police Department officers responded to the report. Sheriff Mike Fraley said officers entered the residence, but no one was found inside and there was no evidence a shooting had occurred. After the residence was cleared, Fraley said officers went to a nearby convenience store, where the 911 caller had been asked to wait so officers could speak with her. Officers reported the woman had left the store before they arrived.
“We began investigating the incident, speaking to the homeowner and working with Carter County 911 to determine everything we could about the call,” Fraley said.
A press release issued by the sheriff’s office said that with assistance from 911, officers were able to identify the caller as Robinson. Officers spoke with the homeowner, who was able to provide security camera footage that showed Robinson entering the driveway and walking around the property while talking on the phone at the same time the 911 call was placed.
“This was not the first time Ms. Robinson has made a 911 call falsely reporting things,” Fraley said. Officers reported a search of 911 records indicated Robinson is suspected of making a call on Oct. 30 in which the caller said she witnessed a 6-year-old child being sexually assaulted and held against his will in the basement of a residence. Following the investigation, Robinson was charged with two counts of filing a false report.
“Due to the severity of the nature of the two false calls which were made, we decided to press charges against Ms. Robinson,” Fraley said. “We take every 911 call seriously, and false calls to 911 and hoaxes will not be dealt with lightly. Calling in and falsely reporting something as serious as a shooting or a child being hurt puts our entire community at risk, as it pulls officers away from legitimate calls where our citizens truly need our help.
“Especially when a department is experiencing staffing shortages, it stretches our resources as we have to pull all of our officers to respond to something as serious as a report of someone being shot and an armed subject holding people against their will inside a home,” the sheriff said.
Fraley praised the work of his officers in responding to and investigating the incident. “I also want to praise the work done by Carter County 911 in assisting us with this investigation and the Elizabethton Police Department in helping us to respond to the scene on Sunday,” Fraley said.
Robinson has been released from custody on $5,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Nov. 28.